* U.S. payrolls gain 288,000 jobs
* ECB's Draghi affirms low rate policy, weighs on euro
(Recasts, adds U.S. data, ECB's Draghi comments, changes
dateline; previous LONDON)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 3 The dollar climbed to a
two-week peak against the yen on Thursday after data showing the
U.S. economy created far more jobs than expected last month,
easing worries about its health entering the second half of the
year.
The euro, in contrast, dipped to one-week troughs versus the
dollar as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi affirmed
the bank's low interest rate policy, citing persistent downside
risks to the euro zone economy.
Thursday's events underscored the growing divergence in the
outlook between the euro and dollar. The ECB is embarking on a
round of stimulus measures, while the Federal Reserve is winding
down its own. The U.S. non-farm payrolls report should keep the
Fed on track with tapering its monthly bond purchases.
"U.S. payrolls shot the lights out and it's substantially
stronger than the trend in the last three months, which is
encouraging for the dollar," said Richard Franulovich, senior
currency strategist, at Westpac Securities in New York.
"There is a sense of relief among U.S. economy bulls after a
staggering contraction in the first quarter. This number
suggests current conditions are much stronger."
U.S. non-farm payrolls increased by 288,000 jobs, the Labor
Department said on Thursday. April and May numbers were revised
to show a total of 29,000 more jobs created than previously
reported.
In mid-morning trading, the dollar was up 0.4 percent
against the yen at 102.20 yen after rising as high as
102.26, a two-week peak. The dollar was on pace to post its
largest daily gain in a month.
The dollar index rose to a one-week high of 80.315
and was last at 80.233, up 0.3 percent, its best day so far in
two months.
The euro, meanwhile, traded 0.3 percent lower at $1.3612
after earlier hitting a one-week low of $1.3597. Europe's
common currency was on course to post its largest daily loss in
a month.
Another report showed U.S. service sector growth dipped
slightly in June, but there were positive elements such as the
rise in employment and new orders indexes.
Draghi's remarks on his outlook for the euro zone and the
ECB's view on currencies put a damper on the euro. Draghi said
on Thursday the risks facing the euro zone economy mean interest
rates will stay low for an extended period.
He also sent a warning signal about an extremely strong
euro, saying the exchange rate is important for price stability
and the ECB is watching it closely.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dryfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler)