* Dollar stable against yen, euro
* Aussie, Canadian dollars weaken
* Yellen testimony on Tuesday in focus
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 11 The U.S. dollar was stable
against the yen and the euro on Friday as Portugal's largest
bank sought to reassure investors about its financial stability.
Banco Espirito Santo said on Thursday night that loan losses
to the troubled empire of its founding family would not put the
bank at risk of running short of capital.
That eased some concerns. The dollar weakened to nearly
two-month lows against the yen on Thursday as investors worried
about contagion and sought out safe haven investments.
"It put concerns in the market about European growth and the
bank sector," said Mark McCormick, a macro strategist at Credit
Agricole in New York. "A lot of the concerns were
idiosyncratic."
The dollar was steady at 101.31 yen and little
changed against the euro at $1.3598. It rose 0.11 percent
against a broad basket of currencies to 80.217, according to the
dollar index.
Thursday's market move was a shift for some traders, with a
return to "risk on" and "risk off" sentiment taking over from
monetary policy.
"We have been taking our cue from the bond market, now we're
looking at equities," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director
in fx strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.
The Canadian dollar, meanwhile, weakened on Friday after
data showed the country unexpectedly shed 9,400 jobs in June,
with the unemployment rate rising to 7.1 percent from May's 7.0
percent.
The loonie fell 0.67 percent against the U.S. dollar to
C$1.0720.
The Australian dollar also fell after Reserve Bank of
Australia Governor Glenn Stevens warned in The Australian
newspaper that the Aussie currency was likely too strong, and at
risk of weakness from a potential U.S. interest rate increase.
The Australian dollar fell to US$0.9375 from
US$0.9394 before the article was published.
The U.S. dollar has been largely rangebound against the euro
and the yen in recent months, struggling to gain strength as the
Federal Reserve maintains a steady, relatively dovish tone and
looks for further growth before indicating an interest rate hike
is on the horizon.
Minutes from the U.S. central bank's June meeting, released
on Wednesday, offered no new insight into Fed policy. The next
focus will be testimony by Fed Chair Janet Yellen to Congress on
Tuesday.
With the Fed and the European Central Bank seen as unlikely
to announce any shifts in policy in the near term, investors
continue to seek out higher-yielding investments in alternative
countries.
"The theme is really short the dollar, short the euro and a
lot of carry, especially in emerging markets and higher-yielding
G10," said McCormick.
