* Euro falls after Italy cuts 2014 growth outlook
* Norwegian crown jumps over half a percent
* Currency traders wary ahead of weekend market break
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, July 18 The euro slipped below the
psychologically significant $1.35 level on Friday for the first
time since February as the dollar gained broadly amid
geopolitical tensions aggravated by the downing of a Malaysian
airliner in Ukraine.
The euro, shared by 18 countries, has been declining on
shaky economic performance, including reports on Friday of
weakening consumer confidence in Belgium, and speculation that
U.S. policymakers may lift interest rates sooner than markets
have expected.
The euro dipped on Friday to $1.3492 shortly after the Bank
of Italy cut its economic outlook, according to Shaun Osborne,
currency strategist at TD Securities. It recovered later and
stayed above $1.35.
In reducing to 0.2 percent its 2014 growth forecast for
Italy, the bank warned that there was significant uncertainty
about the outlook for the euro zone's third-largest economy.
"Pillars supporting the euro dwindled Friday," Western Union
Business Solutions analyst Joe Manimbo said.
The region's current account balance was reduced by more
than half to a surplus of 8.9 billion euros in May from a
revised 18.8 billion euros in April.
Late on Friday, the euro traded a notch higher at $1.3527
for a gain of 0.01 percent.
"The euro has been in a range with $1.35 as a bottom,"
Osborne said. "The euro will probably trend lower now."
The dollar was up against the yen, with the dollar
trading ahead 0.2 percent at 101.35 yen. Sterling was off
0.07 percent against the dollar at $1.7086
An index that measures the dollar against a basket of six
other leading currencies was up 0.02 percent at 80.518.
Russia's rouble, which tumbled about 2 percent
against the dollar on Thursday, was up about 0.35 percent to
35.14 to the dollar.
Currency traders were cautious, shifting away from riskier
holdings as events played out in Ukraine, according to Lane
Newman, director of foreign exchange at ING Capital Markets.
"You will see a continuation of the risk-off move," Newman
said. "I don't think many people want to go into the weekend
with risk on."
Oil producer Norway's crown jumped, boosted by concerns
about Europe's energy supply as tensions between Russia and the
West over Ukraine rose.
The crown rose just over half a percent to trade at 8.3520
crowns per euro.
Valentin Marinov, head of European currency strategy at
Citigroup in London, said worries over relations with Russia
were outweighing the prospect of another cut in Norwegian
interest rates next year.
The Norwegian central bank's shift in June to a looser
approach to monetary policy had sent the crown down over 3
percent against the euro in the month to Thursday.
(Reporting by Michael Connor; Additional reporting by Jemima
Kelly and Patrick Graham in London; Editing by James Dalgleish
and Chris Reese)