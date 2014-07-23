* Euro weaker on Russian sanction fears
* US dollar hits technical resistance against euro
* Australian dollar gains on higher than expected inflation
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 23 The U.S. dollar rose to
eight-month highs against the euro on Wednesday as worries over
tougher sanctions on Russia and their potential impact on
fragile euro zone growth weighed on the single currency.
The dollar could only post modest gains, however, as
attempts to push the euro below a key technical level at
$1.3450 failed.
The greenback had taken out some technical barriers on
Tuesday after U.S. inflation data showed prices increasing,
though the increase was more subdued than some had expected.
Dollar gains were more subdued on Wednesday with no major
economic releases and before the Federal Reserve is due to meet
next week.
"The euro/dollar has broken some higher-profile chart
levels, but there hasn't been convincing follow-through," said
Bob Lynch, head of currency strategy at HSBC in New York.
Further escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine
could weigh further on the euro if more trade sanctions are
enforced on Russia.
"Europe is directly exposed to Russia by trade - Germany in
particular - so sanctions could potentially have a negative
impact on the euro," said Ian Stannard, a currency strategist at
Morgan Stanley.
The next U.S. focus, meanwhile, will be next week's Fed
meeting, where investors will be watching to see if a recent
spate of stronger employment and inflation data shifts the
economic outlook of central bank members.
"There's a possibility we'll see something a little bit
different from the Fed. The last Fed decision was before the
last monster payrolls report and another month of inflation data
hovering around 2 percent," said Greg Anderson, global head of
foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
The Australian dollar was the largest mover of the
major currencies, gaining 0.69 percent to US$0.9455 after a
higher-than-expected reading of a key gauge of underlying
inflation in June in Australia dented market speculation of
future rate cuts.
The U.S. dollar meanwhile gained 0.17 percent against the
British pound to US$1.7034, after Bank of England minutes
failed to boost expectations of an interest rate hike by
year-end.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six major currencies, was steady on the day at
80.714.
