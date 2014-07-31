* Dollar notches strongest month in over a year
* U.S. labor costs rise in second quarter
* U.S. weekly jobless claims just above expectations
* Traders eye U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for July
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 31 The U.S. dollar edged higher
against a basket of major currencies on Thursday to notch its
strongest monthly gain in over a year after U.S. labor market
data fueled expectations for a more hawkish Federal Reserve.
The Labor Department said the Employment Cost Index, the
broadest measure of labor costs - and one of Fed Chair Janet
Yellen's favorite labor market gauges - rose 0.7 percent in the
second quarter, marking the biggest increase in over 5-1/2
years.
U.S. weekly jobless claims, meanwhile, edged up to 302,000
in the latest week. While that was slightly above expectations,
the four-week average of claims fell 3,500 to 297,250, their
lowest since April 2006.
The U.S. dollar index hit a fresh 10-1/2-month high
of 81.573 after the data, but pared most of its gains on
profit-taking ahead of Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls data,
which economists expect to show U.S. employers added 233,000
jobs in July.
"It's hard to be a dove in these circumstances and that's
what the market is picking up on," said Steven Englander, global
head of G10 foreign exchange strategy at CitiFX in New York, in
reference to the Fed's stance on monetary policy.
Analysts have said the Fed may take a more hawkish stance on
raising interest rates at its September policy meeting in light
of the recovering U.S. economy. Higher rates are expected to
boost the dollar by driving capital flows into the United
States.
The euro last traded at $1.3388, down 0.06 percent
against the dollar and just above an eight-month trough of
$1.3372. The dollar was up 0.05 percent against the Japanese yen
at 102.83 yen, and up 0.01 percent against the Swiss
franc at 0.9085 franc.
Traders largely shrugged off data showing the pace of
business activity in the U.S. Midwest in July sank to its
slowest since June 2013. The Institute for Supply
Management-Chicago business barometer tumbled to 52.6, below
economists' expectations for a rise to 63.0.
The data showing continued strength in the U.S. labor market
overshadowed the Chicago PMI reading, said Dennis DeBusschere,
portfolio strategist at ISI Group in New York.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the dollar
against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.03
percent at 81.454. The index posted its biggest monthly gain in
nearly 1-1/2 years of over 2 percent in July.
The yield on the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note
inched up to 2.56 percent. On Wall Street, the
benchmark S&P 500 index was on track for its worst day
since April on concerns over the strength of overseas economies
and ongoing tensions with Russia.
