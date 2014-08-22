* Fed's Yellen seen as more balanced in her Jackson Hole
speech
* Dollar rises to 4-1/2-month high vs yen; euro hits
11-month low
* ECB's Draghi affirms bank ready to act further
(Updates prices, adds ECB's Draghi comments, analyst quotes)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 22 The dollar rose to its highest
in more than 11 months against a basket of currencies on Friday
after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen came out more balanced
than expected on her views about the U.S. economy and monetary
policy in remarks to central bankers.
The speech by Yellen, a policy 'dove', to an annual
gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, cited
persistent labor market slack but noted faster recovery in the
sector could accelerate the timing of a Fed interest rate hike.
The greenback climbed to an 11-month high against the euro
and a more than four-month peak above 104 yen following Yellen's
speech.
Yellen acknowledged slack in the U.S. jobs market as she
called for a "pragmatic" approach to monetary policy to allow
officials room to evaluate data without committing to a
pre-determined rate path.
But at the same time, she said that if the labor market
recovered more quickly than anticipated, the Fed may have to
raise rates sooner and faster than expected.
"If progress in the labor market continues to be more rapid
than anticipated by the Committee or if inflation moves up more
rapidly than anticipated, resulting in faster convergence toward
our dual objectives, then increases in the federal funds rate
target could come sooner than the Committee currently expects
and could be more rapid thereafter," Yellen said.
Higher interest rates tend to boost the allure of the dollar
as they raise the yield on some U.S. assets.
"It was very evident that the Fed's dovish tone is starting
to wane," said Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at
FXCM-owned DailyFX.com.
"The vague yet important notation made by Yellen was that
interest rate hikes could be coming sooner than market
participants currently expect, especially if the labor market
begins to progress faster. Overall, this provoked an updraft in
... the dollar."
The dollar index rose to 82.456, its highest since
September 2013. It was last up 0.2 percent at 82.315.
The greenback advanced as high as 104.18 yen, its
highest since early April, and was last up 0.1 percent at
103.90.
The euro, meanwhile, stayed weak against the dollar after
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told the Jackson
Hole gathering that the bank is ready to adjust monetary policy
further to alleviate a sluggish euro zone economy.
The euro zone common currency, which had plunged
earlier in the session to $1.3221 against the dollar, its
lowest in 11 months, last traded at $1.3246, down 0.3 percent.
For Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union
Business Solutions, Yellen seemed less concerned about low wage
growth.
"Low wages are seen as an obstacle to an early Fed rate hike
so any less concern on that front would be supportive of the
rate debate," Manimbo said.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)