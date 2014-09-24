* Dollar index at highest since July 2010
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Sept 24 The dollar rose on Wednesday,
climbing to a four-year high on an index that tracks the
greenback against other major currencies, as the euro slumped
beneath $1.28 on fresh signs of European economic weakness.
After 10 straight weeks of gains through last Friday, the
dollar index was last up 0.43 percent after touching a
high of 85.09 last seen during July 2010.
The euro traded as low as $1.277 against the dollar,
a 14-month low, and was last off 0.5 percent after European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi renewed a pledge to keep
monetary policy loose for an extended period.
Data showing German business sentiment dropping for a fifth
straight month and a warning by the Bank of Spain that Spanish
private consumption growth was likely slowing also weighed on
the euro.
The brightening U.S. economic outlook, including a report on
Wednesday that new home sales were up 18 percent in August, and
Europe's sputtering business environment pointing to lower
interest rates are widely credited for driving the dollar's
extraordinarily long rally.
"Most of the numbers coming out of Europe are weaker. Most
of the numbers coming out of the United States are supportive,"
said Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist at
Westpac Banking Corp in New York. "I'd say the dollar is well
positioned."
The Japanese yen rose early in the global trading
day after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe voiced concern
about the economic impact of the Japanese currency's fall to a
six-year low. But it was last off 0.06 percent against the
dollar at 108.96.
Abe was quoted as saying he would carefully watch the impact
of the yen's recent weakness on Japanese regional economies. His
comments follow similar expressions of concern from two of his
ministers after a drop of roughly 7 percent since early August.
The yen touched a low of 109.46 yen per dollar last Friday.
Much as that seems broadly part of Abe's plan to refloat the
Japanese economy by spurring inflation, market players said the
speed of the fall may not be so easy for policymakers to digest.
"It seems to us, and I think most people, that it's not the
fact of the move, just the pace of it that Tokyo is concerned
about," said a spot dealer with one large international bank in
London.
