* U.S. economy creates 248,000 jobs in September
* Dollar index posts 12 straight weeks of weekly gains
* Dollar rises to more than 2-year high vs euro
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 3 The dollar climbed to a more
than four-year peak on Friday after a report showing the U.S.
economy created more jobs than expected last month, which
suggested that the U.S. recovery was on a stable path.
The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's value against
six major currencies, was on track for its best yearly gain in
nine years. The index was up 8 percent so far in 2014, posting
weekly gains for a record 12 straight weeks.
Data from the Labor Department on Friday showed U.S.
non-farm payrolls rose 248,000 last month and the jobless rate
fell to 5.9 percent, the lowest since July 2008.
The only sore point, however, was the small growth in wages.
Average hourly earnings rose just 2.0 percent. Before the last
recession, hourly earnings often rose at above 3 percent per
year.
"The U.S. economy is the only place that's growing. That's
why the U.S. dollar is appreciating because there's very little
confidence that U.S. growth is spreading anywhere else," said
Roger Sadewsky, investment director for multi-asset investing at
Standard Life Investments in Edinburgh, Scotland. Standard
manages $337 billion in assets.
The dollar index hit a high of 86.74, its strongest
level since June 2010. It was last at 86.67, up 1.3 percent, its
best daily gain since July 2013.
The greenback jumped to the day's high of 109.90 yen
and last changed hands at 109.77, up 1.3 percent, its best day
since December last year. Against the Swiss franc, the dollar
hit a 15-month high and it was last at 0.9675 franc, up
1.4 percent.
The euro fell as low as $1.2501, a more than two-year
trough. It last traded at $1.2510, up 1.3 percent.
Still, the robust U.S. jobs report may not be a game-changer
for the Federal Reserve. Some market participants still expect
the Fed to hold fire when it comes to raising interest rates.
"I don't think this report will be enough to persuade the
Fed to raise rates sooner than expected," said Sireen Haraji,
currency strategist, at Mizuho Corporate Bank in New York.
"The fact that wage growth is flat suggests very little
inflation and gives the Fed more time to be patient with hiking
interest rates."
In the interest rate futures market, however, traders
boosted bets the Fed could raise interest rates slightly earlier
in 2015.
Rate futures contracts still show traders are betting the
first Fed rate hike will come in July 2015, based on CME
FedWatch, which tracks rate hike expectations using its Fed
funds futures contracts.
But traders now see a 40 percent chance rates could rise as
early as June 2015, up from 34 percent before the non-farm
payrolls report.
