* Traders brace for Fed minutes
* Euro struggles after weak euro zone data
* Yen hits highs vs euro as risk appetite wanes
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 8 The dollar inched higher against
most major currencies on Wednesday, after losses in the previous
sessions, as traders consolidated positions ahead of the release
of minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy
meeting.
The minutes from the U.S. central bank's rate-setting
Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) are due at 2:00 p.m. EDT
(1800 GMT) and investors will be looking for indications of how
soon the Fed plans to raise interest rates.
The greenback rose versus the yen after dropping 1.6 percent
over two days, the worst two-day loss in eight months.
"We're seeing a little volatility as traders square up ahead
of the Fed meeting minutes," said John Doyle, director of
markets at Tempus Consulting in Washington.
"We're looking for specific discussions by Fed members about
the timing of the rate hike next year. If you see conversations
about a specific time in the future then I think that would be
dollar-positive."
Dovish comments from Fed speakers on Tuesday have made the
upcoming minutes all the more crucial for market participants
keen for clues on the direction of future monetary policy.
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana
Kocheralakota said on Tuesday low inflation should compel the
Fed to withhold from raising interest rates for now, despite a
fall in U.S. unemployment.
New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley,
meanwhile, said he was less confident that labor market
participation would rebound, adding that a stronger dollar could
further dampen inflationary pressures.
In early New York trading, the dollar was up 0.1 percent
against the yen at 108.13, after hitting a three-week low
on Tuesday.
The dollar was slightly up against the Swiss franc at 0.9576
franc, and was flat against a basket of major currencies
at 85.67, having hit a four-year high of 86.765 last
week.
With the Fed due to complete winding down its $4 trillion
bond-buying program this month, and the International Monetary
Fund having cut its global economic growth forecasts for the
third time this year, a mood of risk aversion permeated markets.
EURO GLOOM
The euro was flat on the day against the dollar at $1.2667
. The single currency has fallen almost 10 percent against
the dollar over the past five months as the outlooks for growth
and monetary policy in the euro zone and United States have
become increasingly divergent.
It earlier hit a one-month low against the yen at 136.50 yen
in Asian trading on deepening worries about euro zone
growth prospects and the looming threat of deflation.
Earlier, Spain posted its weakest industrial output growth
for almost a year. That came a day after corresponding data from
Germany showed industrial output in the euro zone's biggest
economy fell by 4 percent in August - the biggest drop since the
height of the financial crisis.
