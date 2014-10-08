(Adds comment, Fed's minutes, updates prices)
* Fed says strong dollar could hurt economy, slow inflation
rise
* Euro struggles after weak euro zone data
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 8 The dollar fell to a two-week
low against the euro on Wednesday after minutes of the latest
Federal Reserve policy meeting focused on the downside risks to
the U.S. economy, suggesting the central bank could take its
time in raising interest rates.
The greenback trimmed gains versus the yen and dropped to a
one-week low against the Swiss franc following the release of
the Fed minutes, which had a dovish slant.
The Fed said a strong dollar could hurt some parts of the
economy and slow the rise of inflation.
"The minutes verbalized the notion that a strong dollar
could act as a de facto tightening of monetary policy,
effectively doing some of the Fed's heavy lifting," said Omer
Esiner, chief market analyst, at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange
in Washington.
"Such a scenario would buy the Fed more time before raising
borrowing costs. Any excuse the Fed can hide behind in not
raising lending rates in a timely manner will hurt the dollar."
In mid-afternoon trading, the euro rose to the day's peak of
$1.2748, the highest since Sept. 26.
The euro recovered from earlier losses incurred after Spain
posted its weakest industrial output growth for almost a year.
That came a day after corresponding data from Germany showed
industrial output in the euro zone's biggest economy fell by 4
percent in August, the biggest drop since the height of the
financial crisis.
Against the yen, the dollar trimmed gains to trade flat on
the day at 108.06. The greenback fell to a more than
one-week trough versus the Swiss franc and was last at 0.9511
franc, down 0.6 percent.
The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's value against
six major currencies, was down 0.5 percent to 85.234. It
fell as far as a two-week low of 85.21.
The Fed minutes fell in line with dovish comments from Fed
speakers on Tuesday. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President
Narayana Kocheralakota said on Tuesday low inflation should
compel the Fed to withhold from raising interest rates for now,
despite a fall in U.S. unemployment.
New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley,
meanwhile, said he was less confident that labor market
participation would rebound, adding that a stronger dollar could
further dampen inflationary pressures.
With the Fed due to complete winding down its $4 trillion
bond-buying program this month, and the International Monetary
Fund having cut its global economic growth forecasts for the
third time this year, a mood of risk aversion permeated markets.
"Going in (to the Fed minutes), I didn't think we'd see much
of anything but the headlines made them look more cautionary on
some of the risks out there than I would have expected," said
Lou Brien, analyst at DRW Trading in Chicago. "The market was
setting up for something hawkish."
(Additional reporting by Michael Connor; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Meredith Mazzilli)