By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 9 The dollar dropped to a three-week low against the yen on Thursday as investors pared back bullish bets on the greenback after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting on Wednesday prompted investors to push out expectations for the timing of an interest rate rise.

U.S. Treasury yields and implied rates on Fed fund futures <0#FF:> retreated sharply after the Fed's minutes, with the market not seeing any appreciable rise in the Fed's target rate until around September 2015, from June 2015 previously.

Still many still believe the dollar will resume its rally after this latest pullback, as the U.S. economy remained on a stable growth path.

"The Fed minutes were a catalyst for the market to take profits on the dollar's strength over the last three weeks. But the dollar will be back," said Ken Wills, senior corporate dealer at U.S. Forex in Toronto.

"You just look at the global picture, the concerns in Europe, Japan, and emerging markets. They're all slowing and people are leery of equity markets, so there's an awful lot flows piling into the U.S. Treasury market."

In the meantime, the U.S. labor market continued to stabilize as the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to nearly its lowest since before the 2007-09 recession. Data from the U.S. Labor Department on Thursday showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 287,000 in the week ended Oct. 4..

The dollar, which has a strong correlation with U.S. yields and rate expectations, fell 0.2 percent to 107.83 yen, trimming losses after the jobless claims data. It earlier fell to 107.53 yen, its lowest since mid-September.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, also slid to 84.937, its lowest in two weeks, and was last flat at 85.321.

With the dollar coming under pressure, the euro rose to $1.2791, its highest level in two weeks, and nearly three cents above a two-year trough near $1.2500 set last week. The euro last traded flat on the day at $1.2726.

Analysts also cited the Fed's concern about the recent rally in the greenback, which might slow the gradual increase in inflation towards the Fed's 2 percent goal.

"This is the first time that the Fed has referenced this in this cycle," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note. As a result, they said, the dollar is undergoing a correction which is likely to extend further in the near term.

The Fed's surprise mention of the dollar's strength has prompted investors to stay cautious about buying the greenback at dips and triggered talk of a currency war. The euro zone, Japan and now the United States all seem keen to keep their currencies weak to bolster exports and growth, analysts said. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)