* Euro short-covering supports currency
* Sterling rises after Q3 UK GDP data
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Oct 24 The euro rallied on Friday
ahead of an official report on the health of the euro zone's
main banks as investors continued a trend of covering their
short-positions leading to buying of the currency against the
U.S. dollar.
Despite Friday's weakness, the dollar is on track to close
the week with a gain. Concerns about the first diagnosed case of
Ebola in New York City, which stifled the dollar's rally late
Thursday, have waned, strategists said.
The U.S. Federal Reserve will meet next Tuesday and
Wednesday, and the consensus view is that it will wrap up asset
purchases under its third round of quantitative easing.
A group of 25 banks have failed European stress tests, while
up to 10 of those continue to have a capital shortfall, sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Bloomberg News first reported the results of the tests,
which are due on Sunday. Currency strategists said this just
added more fuel to the short-covering that has supported the
euro's position.
"It is all speculation at this point and the ECB tried to
remind us of that. It just highlights that this is a risk that
is not as negative perhaps as was price in," said Camilla
Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.
Bloomberg News' report said that 105 banks had passed the
ECB's test, known as the comprehensive assessment, and that
negotiations were continuing with about 10 banks shown to have a
net capital shortfall.
The euro zone's 130 biggest banks received the European
Central Bank's final verdict on their finances on Thursday after
a review aimed at drawing a line under persistent doubts about
the health of the region's banking sector. They will not be made
public until 1100 GMT on Sunday.
In mid-morning New York trade, the euro was up 0.15 percent
at $1.2665, up from Thursday's two week low. It traded
flat against the Japanese yen at 136.89. The dollar
was off 0.10 percent to 108.12 yen.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against its
major trading partners' currencies, was down 0.10 percent, but
on track to end the week up 0.75 percent.
"The dollar rally has paused a bit here and I think one of
the core reasons is a bit of added uncertainty as to how the Fed
will react to the stronger dollar and to the renewed worries
about global growth concerns," said Brian Daingerfield, currency
strategist at the Royal Bank of Scotland in Stamford,
Connecticut.
The Fed's statement will be parsed for clues on how quickly
the central bank may start raising interest rates, now not
expected until late 2015.
"For the dollar to appreciate, you need the stock market to
hold up in the face of a clean exit from QE3 by the Fed," said
David Woo, head of global rates and currency research at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch in New York.
Elsewhere, sterling rose to $1.6098, after the GDP
data showed Britain's economy grew by 0.7 percent in the third
quarter, down from 0.9 percent the quarter before, but in line
with economists' expectations.
