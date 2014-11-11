* Japanese official says delay to sales tax likely
* Swiss franc hits 2-year high near central bank cap
NEW YORK, Nov 11 The dollar on Tuesday climbed
to highs against the yen last seen in 2007 after Japan's stock
index surged on hopes Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may
delay a planned sales tax increase.
The safe-haven yen typically struggles when Japanese stocks
rise because investors often sell the Japanese currency and seek
riskier assets in a bull market.
Pressure appeared to be building on Abe to call a snap
election and postpone the tax hike. The last hike in April,
which was part of a plan to rein in public debt, sent Japan's
economy into a slump.
"The delay in sales tax hike is good news for the economy
and a big boost for stocks," said Richard Franulovich, senior
currency strategist, at Westpac Securities in New York. "That
has weighed on the yen because of the negative correlation."
While a postponement of the sales tax would boost sentiment
toward Japanese stocks in the near term, in the medium to longer
term it is unlikely to be welcomed by investors, as it would
delay fiscal reforms.
The dollar hit 116.09 yen, its highest since October
2007. It was last trading at 115.29, up 0.6 percent on the day.
The greenback has gained nearly 10 percent against the yen so
far this year.
The yen had already weakened after the Japanese central bank
on Oct. 31 said it would expand its huge stimulus program. The
greenback has surged over 6 percent since then against the
Japanese currency.
Elsewhere, the Swiss franc hit a 26-month high against the
euro, fuelling talk the Swiss National Bank might buy euros to
honor its 2011 promise to keep the euro above 1.20 francs. The
euro was little changed at $1.2030.
Currency traders looked ahead to this week's batch of U.S.
data, including retail sales and consumer sentiment, that may
underscore America's brighter economic outlook relative to
Europe and Japan.
The dollar did weaken a little after U.S. non-farm payrolls
data on Friday failed to live up to more optimistic
expectations, hitting 113.86 yen on Monday.
The euro on Tuesday was up 0.6 percent against the dollar at
$1.2493 after trading close to a two-year trough of
$1.2358 hit last week.
