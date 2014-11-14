* Euro seen helped by short-covering, downturn in U.S. yields

* Dollar index backs away from four-year high

* Yen touches 7-year low vs dollar (Adds dollar downturn, quotes, latest prices)

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, Nov 14 The dollar gave up strong early gains to turn lower on Friday after the battered euro turned higher on reports of short-covering in the common currency and a drop in U.S. bond yields.

The dollar index, which had touched a four-year high of 88.267 after a U.S. retail sales report bolstered views of a strengthening U.S. economy, was off 0.14 percent at 87.549.

The euro was last up 0.35 percent against the dollar at $1.2517 after striking a low of $1.2399. The currency traded just under $1.40 in May and has lost 6.25 percent against the dollar in the last three months.

"The euro's ability to hold above that $1.24 level encouraged some investors to unwind short positions, essentially buying back the euro at these lower levels," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington, D.C.

Other investors quit dollar investments as U.S. Treasuries yields declined in midday New York trading after rising on hopes of a break through key levels, according to Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at Societe Generale.

"The market tried to go for the break very slowly, and we just sort of failed at that," Galy said. "From there we consolidated with some profit-taking on the dollar."

U.S. Treasury 10-year yields last stood at 2.326 percent after touching a high of 2.377 percent shortly after the U.S. Commerce Department reported better-than-forecast monthly retail sales.

Japan's yen touched a fresh seven-year low of 116.82 yen to the dollar immediately after the release of the U.S. data and was last at 116.25, off 0.45 percent for the session. (Additional Reporting by Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by Peter Galloway and Dan Grebler)