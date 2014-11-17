(Recasts with U.S dollar, adds quote, details on ECB)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK Nov 17 The U.S. dollar gained against
the euro and a basket of currencies on Monday after European
Central Bank officials spoke of possible further actions to
boost the region's struggling economy and Japan unexpectedly
slipped into recession.
ECB President Mario Draghi said the central bank is ready
for further stimulus if its current efforts are not sufficient
to accelerate the region's recovery.
The comments came after ECB Executive Board member Yves
Mersch said the central bank could theoretically extend
purchases to gold, shares, or exchange traded funds (ETFs) or
other assets if more action is needed.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, gained 0.44 percent to
87.908, just below four-year highs of 88.267 set on Friday.
The euro was last US $1.2456 dollars, down from $1.2577
dollars earlier on Monday.
The Japanese yen fell to seven-year lows against the U.S.
dollar earlier on Monday before stabilizing as stocks in the
country, which typically move inversely to the currency, fell.
"It tells you the intensity of the carry trade, central
banks are trying to force people out of their currency," said
Sebastien Galy, senior foreign exchange analyst at Societe
Generale in New York.
The U.S. dollar is seen continuing to strengthen on an
expectation the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates
next year at the same time as the Japanese and European central
banks continue highly stimulative policies to boost their
economies.
Japan's shock fall back into recession in the third quarter
sets the stage for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to delay an
unpopular sales tax hike and call a snap election two years
before he has to go to the polls.
The yen is likely to remain volatile on any news of these
events.
"There are going to be quite a few things for the market to
digest and we could see a fall in stocks and strengthening in
the yen," said Martin Schwerdtfeger, a foreign exchange
strategist at TD Securities in Toronto.
The U.S. dollar was last at 116.46 yen, after earlier
rising as high as 117.04 yen.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski and Chris Reese)