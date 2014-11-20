(Recasts, adds data, changes byline and dateline from previous
NEW YORK
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK Nov 20 The U.S. dollar was near a
seven-year high against the yen on Thursday as investors bet
that the Federal Reserve was on course to begin raising interest
rates next year while the Japanese central bank will maintain
highly stimulative policies to boost growth in the country.
The dollar rose as high as 118.96 yen in overnight
trading, the highest level since August 2007, and last traded at
118.04 yen.
The greenback also posted brief gains on data that showed
that the core Consumer Price Index, which strips out food and
energy prices, rose 0.2 percent last month, following a 0.1
percent increase in September.
"At a time when everyone is fretting about disinflation
risk, and the Fed suggested they were getting a bit worried
about it in their minutes yesterday, to get a 0.2 percent on the
core is reassuring," said Richard Franulovich, a senior currency
strategist at Westpac Securities in New York.
Minutes of the U.S. central bank's Oct. 28-29 meeting
released on Wednesday indicated a vigorous debate among
policymakers over how much weight to give to signs that
inflation expectations were slipping, potentially undermining
their effort to bring the pace of price increases back up to
their target.
Other data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell less than
expected last week, but continued to point to strengthening
labor market conditions.
With the divergence of a strengthening U.S. economy and
continued weakness in Europe and Japan many traders expect the
dollar to continue to gain against the euro and yen, with dollar
gains to 120 yen the next focus.
"From the start of next week I think that there'll be a
concerted focus on 120 yen," said Neil Mellor, a currency
strategist at Bank of New York Mellon in London, adding that
with no technical barriers in the way, the dollar could hit that
level as soon as the middle of next week.
The euro slipped after purchasing managers' surveys from the
euro zone showed business growth was weaker than forecasters
expected this month, underpinning expectations that monetary
conditions will be eased further in the 18-nation bloc.
The euro fell to $1.2505 after the euro zone data and
was last trading at $1.2544.
