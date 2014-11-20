(Adds quotes, economic data, updates prices)
NEW YORK Nov 20 The U.S. dollar dipped from a
seven-year high against the yen on Thursday as stocks gained,
pausing a rally that has sent the greenback up by almost 10
percent in three weeks, though many see the U.S. currency on
track for further gains.
The yen has weakened since the Bank of Japan last month
shocked markets with further monetary easing. The dollar rose as
high as 118.96 yen in overnight trading, the highest
since August 2007, and last traded at 118.01 yen.
The divergence of a strengthening U.S. economy and weakness
in Japan has many traders expecting the dollar rally to resume.
"The trend is very, very strong," said Sebastien Galy,
senior foreign exchange analyst at Societe Generale in New York,
noting investors are likely to continue pulling assets out of
Japan. "Dollar/yen will continue to be a buy on dips, the carry
trade will get even more extended."
Strong U.S. economic data on Thursday added to confidence
the Federal Reserve is on course to begin raising interest rates
next year.
The greenback posted brief gains after the U.S. Labor
Department reported the core Consumer Price Index, which strips
out food and energy prices, rose 0.2 percent last month.
"At a time when everyone is fretting about disinflation
risk, and the Fed suggested they were getting a bit worried
about it in their minutes yesterday, to get a 0.2 percent on the
core is reassuring," said Richard Franulovich, a senior currency
strategist at Westpac Securities in New York.
Minutes of the U.S. central bank's October meeting released
on Wednesday indicated a vigorous debate over how much weight to
give to signs that inflation expectations were slipping.
Other data on Thursday showed rising home resales in October
and expanding factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region in
November.
The euro slipped after purchasing managers' surveys from the
euro zone showed business growth was weaker than forecasters
expected this month, underpinning expectations that monetary
conditions will be eased further in the 18-nation bloc.
The euro fell to $1.2505 after the euro zone data and
was last trading at $1.2546.
