By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK Nov 28 The dollar gained on Friday as
low oil prices added to disinflation fears in the euro zone and
Japan, while investors also looked ahead to a heavy week of
central bank meetings and the U.S. monthly employment report.
Annual consumer inflation in the euro zone cooled to a
five-year low as energy prices fell, suggesting deflation
remains a real threat for the European Central Bank.
Japan's annual core consumer inflation also
slowed for a third straight month in October.
"The expectation that oil prices are going to remain under
pressure at least for the next few months, and the disinflation
data that came out, confirms that both Japan and the eurozone
are struggling with disinflationary pressures that are quite
severe. That helped the U.S. dollar stand out," said Martin
Schwerdtfeger, a foreign exchange strategist at TD Securities in
Toronto.
Brent crude touched a four-year low on Thursday,
when Saudi Arabia blocked calls from poorer members of the OPEC
oil cartel to cut production to stem a slide in global prices.
The euro weakened to $1.2437. The single currency is
seen as remaining under pressure ahead of next week's ECB
meeting, where the central bank is expected to signal further
action to ward off disinflation.
Central bank meetings are also due in England, Canada and
Australia, while the U.S. will focus on Friday's employment
report for November.
The dollar neared seven-year highs against the yen at 118.70
yen. The dollar index, which measures the
greenback against a basket of major currencies, gained 0.79
percent to 88.301, just below four-year highs of 88.44 set on
Monday.
Investors unwinding positions for year-end may pause the
dollar rally, though rising geopolitical tensions if oil prices
stay low could favor the greenback.
"It causes pain in a lot of countries ... the response you
would expect is not just market volatility, but over the
medium-term geopolitical volatility," said Greg Anderson, global
head of FX strategy for BMO Capital Markets in New York.
Thursday's decision not to cut oil output slammed commodity
currencies like the Norwegian crown, which fell to five-year
lows against the dollar and euro.
The U.S. dollar rallied to more than seven Norwegian crowns
for the first time in more than five years. It last
traded at 7.0008, up 1.08 percent on the day.
