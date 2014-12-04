* Draghi says ECB to reassess stimulus plan next year
* ECB downgrades euro zone inflation, growth forecasts
* Dollar rises above 120 yen, a seven-year high
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Dec 4 The euro rebounded from a more
than two-year low against the dollar on Thursday after European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi did not give a strong enough
signal about injecting more stimulus into the eurozone economy.
Investors were looking for specific details about the ECB's
quantitative easing plan or the outright purchase of eurozone
bonds that is expected to expand the central bank's balance
sheet.
The dollar, meanwhile, zoomed to a more than seven-year peak
against the yen after Japanese media projections showed Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's coalition might keep its two-thirds
majority in the lower house of parliament in elections on Dec.
14.
More yen printing would be expected after the election if
Abe's mix of easy monetary policy, government spending and
reforms gets a strong mandate.
The focus in New York trading, however, has been on the ECB.
In a news briefing after the ECB kept interest rates unchanged,
Draghi said it would judge early next year whether it needs to
take more action to revive the eurozone economy.
In addition, new forecasts by ECB staff sharply downgraded
the eurozone's growth outlook for next year to 1.0 percent from
the 1.6 percent predicted in September. Inflation expectations
for 2015 were also reduced, to just 0.7 percent from a September
forecast of 1.1 percent and well below the ECB's target of close
to but below 2 percent.
"There was no strong policy signal in terms of the sovereign
quantitative easing, although given the downward revision to
projections to growth and inflation and the overall signal, it
is quite reasonable to expect that the ECB will move next year,"
said currency strategist Vassili Serebriakov of BNP Paribas in
New York.
"There was not a lot of specifics so I think that's why the
euro is kind of a little high here."
In mid-morning trading, the euro gained 0.6 percent against
the dollar to $1.2386, after hitting a more than two-year
trough of $1.2284.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)