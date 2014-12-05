(Recasts with U.S. jobs data, changes dateline previous LONDON)

* US jobs data stronger than expected, pushes dollar higher

* Greenback taps new multiyear highs on euro, yen

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, Dec 5 The U.S. dollar surged to fresh multiyear highs on Friday after a stronger-than-expected November U.S. jobs report increased expectations the Federal Reserve would begin raising interest rates sooner than currently expected.

Employment grew at its fastest pace in nearly three years in November and wages rose, the latest U.S. employment report showed. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 321,000, better than forecasts for an increase of 230,000.

Earlier this week U.S. central bank officials such as New York Fed President William Dudley and Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer made comments that pointed toward rate increases in response to stronger U.S. economic, maintaining a focus on what the data showed.

"The Fed already indicated that they were shifting. The comments from Dudley and Fischer earlier this week suggested they were beginning to think seriously about normalizing (policy) and this would make them think even more seriously, that they should be thinking about H1 (first half of the year) versus H2," said Steven Englander, global head of G10 foreign exchange strategy at CitiFX.

Rising U.S. interest rates would be in stark contrast to the euro zone and Japan, where monetary policy is moving in the other direction. The pattern would increase the yield advantage for investors holding U.S. dollar-denominated assets.

"We think dollar/yen could hit 125 yen before the end of 2014. But then it is going to stabilize. We think that the good news will be priced in at that stage," said Englander, who added the euro has more to fall, perhaps reaching $1.20 before the end of the year and plumbing lows of $1.12 to $1.15 in 2015.

In early New York trade, the dollar pushed to its highest since mid-2007, touching a high of 121.38 yen, a gain of more than 1.3 percent before slipping back to 121.15.

The euro fell to $1.2277, a loss of 0.80 percent on the day and marking its weakest since mid-August 2012. It rebounded slightly to $1.2293.

On Thursday, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the central bank would decide early next year whether to take fresh action to revive the economy. Draghi also said any decision by the bank's Governing Council need not be unanimous to begin quantitative easing measures, including buying of sovereign bonds in an effort to spur borrowing and investment. (Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London, Tomo Uetake in Tokyo and Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Toby Chopra and Jeffrey Benkoe)