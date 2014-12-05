(Updates with late New York prices, adds data, background)
* U.S. jobs data stronger than expected, pushes dollar
higher
* Greenback taps new multiyear peaks against euro, yen
* U.S. dollar index at best level since March 2009
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Dec 5 The U.S. dollar reached fresh
multiyear highs on Friday after a stronger-than-forecast
November U.S. jobs report increased expectations the Federal
Reserve may begin raising interest rates sooner than previously
thought.
Employers added the most workers in nearly three years in
November and wages rose, the latest U.S. employment report
showed. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 321,000, better than
forecasts for an increase of 230,000. The unemployment rate held
steady at a six-year low of 5.8 percent.
Earlier this week U.S. central bank officials such as New
York Fed President William Dudley and Fed Vice Chairman Stanley
Fischer made comments that pointed toward rate increases in
response to stronger U.S. economic figures, maintaining a focus
on what the data showed.
"The Fed already indicated that they were shifting. The
comments from Dudley and Fischer earlier this week suggested
they were beginning to think seriously about normalizing
(policy) and this would make them think even more seriously,
that they should be thinking about H1 (first half of the year)
versus H2," said Steven Englander, global head of G10 foreign
exchange strategy at CitiFX.
Friday's jobs data pulled market expectations for the Fed to
start tightening monetary policy back toward mid-2015 from
September.
Interest rate futures contracts now show that traders see
about a 53 percent chance for a July 2015 hike, based on the CME
FedWatch program. That is more in line with last month's Reuters
poll of economists who see the first rate increase in June of
next year.
"The trend is pretty good. Now comes the second-guessing in
the market. It brings concerns that the Fed might look to raise
earlier than some people had expected. I don't think anyone
should fear the Fed right now," said Scott Brown, chief
economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida. Brown
said the increase could be seasonal but there is optimism
heading into 2015.
Rising U.S. interest rates would be in stark contrast to the
euro zone and Japan, where monetary policy is moving in the
opposite direction. The pattern would increase the yield
advantage for investors holding U.S. dollar-denominated assets.
"We think dollar/yen could hit 125 yen before the end of
2014. But then it is going to stabilize. We think that the good
news will be priced in at that stage," said Englander, who added
the euro has more to fall, perhaps reaching $1.20 before the end
of the year and plumbing lows of $1.12 to $1.15 in 2015.
In late afternoon New York trade, the dollar traded at
121.42 yen, a gain of 1.37 percent but off a high of 121.68 yen,
the strongest level since mid-2007.
The euro fell 0.70 percent to $1.2290. In the immediate
trading after the payrolls data the euro slid to $1.2271, its
weakest since mid-August 2012.
On Thursday, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
said the central bank would decide early next year whether to
take fresh action to revive the economy. Draghi also said any
decision by the bank's Governing Council need not be unanimous
to begin quantitative easing measures, including buying of
sovereign bonds in an effort to spur borrowing and investment.
Some in the market were disappointed Draghi did not find an
even more explicit way of moving the bank closer to outright
quantitative easing.
But his language, and a veiled warning that opposition from
German policymakers would not stand in the way of the governing
council acting if need be, pointed towards the launch of
bond-buying in the first quarter.
"Taking on board likely further falls in headline HICP
(inflation), Draghi's comments give succour to the idea that
further policy moves are coming at the next couple of meetings,"
said London-based Gavin Friend, senior markets strategist at
National Australia Bank.
The U.S. dollar index hit a peak of 89.467, its
highest since early March 2009, up 0.86 percent on the day.
The slide in crude oil prices to below $66 a barrel
continued to undermine the Norwegian crown. At one point the
dollar advanced 1.75 percent to 7.1793 crowns, its
strongest since March 2009. It traded late at 7.1263 crowns, for
a 1 percent gain on the day.
