By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, March 16 The dollar fell across the
board on Monday, as investors fretted that the greenback's rapid
rise could prompt the Federal Reserve to be a little more
cautious about raising interest rates this year.
The U.S. currency has risen about 24 percent against a
basket of currencies since May and it could become a key issue
at this week's Fed monetary policy meeting.
"The Fed dominates this week, and the concern among some in
the market is that the dollar has gone too fast too soon, that
this could affect the Fed's inflation goal," said Joe Manimbo,
senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington.
He added that the overall view is that the Fed will still
raise rates sooner rather than later, but that the dollar's
sharp gains have given some investors doubts about the timing of
the U.S. central bank's tightening.
The dollar index was down 0.9 percent at 99.450.
The greenback was also pressured against the euro after
Italy's central bank governor expressed concerns about the pace
of its fall to 12-year lows as the European Central Bank
launched quantitative easing.
Ignazio Visco, also a member of the ECB Governing Council,
told a conference on Saturday that the euro had weakened faster
than expected since the ECB first hinted at the program of
money-printing last year.
After the first week of QE saw short-term German government
bond yields sink deeper into negative territory and the euro
slide another 3 percent, he said there were risks the program
could overshoot its goal, as well as fuel an excessive rise in
asset prices.
The euro gained 1.1 percent against the dollar to $1.0605 in
morning trade in New York. Analysts said another push
higher for the greenback was unlikely ahead of the conclusion of
the Fed policy meeting on Wednesday.
"Visco has been a factor this morning helping the euro,"
said Josh O'Byrne, a strategist with Citi in London.
"The market is largely going to be quite quiet going into
the Fed. The fear is that (Fed chair) Janet Yellen may highlight
the dollar as a factor in policymaking and this is a factor
supporting position-trimming into it."
The dollar was also down 0.2 percent versus the yen at
121.15.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)