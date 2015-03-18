(Recasts with Fed statement, updates prices, adds comments)

* Fed drops "patient" from statement, but slashes rate forecasts

* Fed downgrades economic assessment as well

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, March 18 The dollar tumbled across the board on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled an interest rate increase as early as June but slashed interest-rate projections over the next few years and downgraded its outlook for the U.S. economy.

The greenback fell to one-week lows against the euro and Swiss franc, and dropped to a two-week trough versus the yen after the Fed statement.

As expected, the U.S. Central Bank dropped the word "patient" from its statement in terms of raising interest rates, but lowered its economic and inflation outlook for this year and sharply cut its projected interest rate path for the U.S. economy.

"The message from the Fed is that the economy is not there yet to tolerate an imminent rate hike, which should reduce the chance of the dollar reaching parity against the euro any time soon," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

"The Fed's cautious tone can go some way in fastening a near-term lid on the greenback. The dollar looks vulnerable now over the short run as markets are likely to use the cautious Fed as an excuse to pare back long dollar positions."

In late trading, the dollar dropped 1.8 percent against the Swiss franc to 0.9873 franc, earlier hitting a one-week low. It fell to two week-troughs against the yen and was last at 120.75 yen, down 0.5 percent.

The euro, meanwhile, hit one-week highs against the dollar and was last trading at $1.0736, up 1.3 percent.

The U.S. dollar got blistered as well versus Australian , New Zealand and Canadian dollars, which all rose more than 1 percent.

Interest rate futures are now pricing in a 67 percent chance that the first Fed rate hike will come in October, based on CME FedWatch, which tracks rate hike expectations using its Fed funds futures contracts.

Before the release of the Fed's post-policy-meeting statement, traders were betting the first rate hike would come in September.

"'Patient' may be out, but the tone and substance of the policy statement suggest that those looking for a June hike will move it out to September and the September people will move their call out as well," said Steven Ricchiuto, chief economist at Mizuho in New York. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Peter Galloway and Jonathan Oatis)