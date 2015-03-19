(Updates prices, adds comment, changes byline, dateline;
* Greenback firms vs euro after biggest fall in six years
* Fed's statement far less hawkish than market expected
* Norwegian crown soars after rates kept on hold
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, March 19 The dollar rebounded broadly
on Thursday after posting steep losses the previous session
following a much more cautious Federal Reserve statement on
interest rates than expected, as investors remained bullish on
the greenback.
The dollar suffered its biggest one-day fall against the
euro and sterling in six years on Wednesday. Against the Swiss
franc, it posted its worst daily performance since Jan. 15, when
the Swiss National Bank removed a peg on the Swiss franc against
the euro. Against the yen, the dollar had its weakest day since
December.
In the statement the Fed issued after its policy meeting on
Wednesday, the U.S. central bank removed reference to being
"patient" on rate rises but downgraded its views on the economy
and inflation and lowered its interest rate trajectory.
Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac
in New York, said the Fed's dovish statement was an excuse to
sell lopsided positions on the dollar but he added that the
greenback is still a good bet in the medium term.
"The Fed is less supportive of the dollar, but the dollar's
bull trend is built on more than just the Fed," said
Franulovich. "I still think parity with the euro is still
achievable. It's difficult to see the euro gain any momentum
with the ECB buying $3 billion in bonds every day and Greece is
still unresolved."
In mid-morning trading, the euro was down 1.8 percent at
$1.0670 after having traded above $1.10 on Wednesday
night, while the dollar index was up 0.6 percent at
99.101. The dollar was up 0.6 percent at 120.74 yen.
"The decline in the dollar on Wednesday seemed excessive,
especially as the dollar saw large gaps against many liquid
currencies such as sterling in the final minutes of trading,"
said Thierry Albert Wizman, global rates and currencies
strategist at Macquarie Limited in New York.
"Some of these excessive moves reversed as liquidity came
back to the FX market."
The Norwegian crown gained as much as 3 percent against the
euro, its biggest daily rise since 2008, after
Norway's central bank kept interest rates on hold, defying
expectations of a cut. The euro was last down
2.9 percent at 8.6116 crowns.
Switzerland's central bank also left rates unchanged on
Thursday, driving the franc up 0.4 percent against the euro to
1.0583 francs. The dollar rose 1.5 percent versus the
franc to 0.9913 franc.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by James Dalgleish)