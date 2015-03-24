* Traders buy dollar on dips on diverging monetary policy
* Dollar recovers against euro after two sessions of losses
* Fed statement still has weakening effect on dollar
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 24 The U.S. dollar rebounded
against the euro on Tuesday on persistent bullish sentiment
toward the greenback tied to the divergence of monetary policy
between the United States and Europe, but the impact of last
week's Federal Reserve statement limited its gains.
The dollar recovered against the euro after two straight
sessions of losses on the view that the Fed will still hike
interest rates this year, while the European Central Bank
continues with its bond-buying stimulus program.
Early in Tuesday's session, the euro rose above $1.10 for
the first time since March 18, when the Fed released its latest
policy statement. Analysts said the dollar will continue to find
support as it hits key lows against other currencies, despite
being weighed down by the dovish Fed statement, which suggested
a less aggressive timeline for hiking rates.
"You cannot say the euro weakening trend or the dollar
strengthening trend has been broken," said Joseph Trevisani,
chief market strategist at WorldWideMarkets in Woodcliff Lake,
New Jersey.
Analysts said traders abstained from making sizable bets on
the dollar or euro and instead awaited further economic data
releases, which could offer cues on the Fed's timeline for
hiking rates.
The dollar sharply pared earlier losses against the euro
after data showing U.S. consumer prices rebounded in February.
The dollar later retraced losses before recovering.
"The dollar is broadly in a consolidative mode as we try to
look for the next important data," said Marc Chandler, global
head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New
York.
The Swiss franc, meanwhile, hit multi-week highs against the
dollar, euro, and sterling. Analysts said selling of the British
sterling against the franc after weak British inflation data
likely helped the franc gain against the dollar and euro.
The dollar hit a nearly one-month low against the Swiss
franc of 0.95360 franc, while the euro hit a more than
six-week low against the franc of 1.0422 franc. The
dollar last traded down 0.86 percent against the franc at
0.95770 franc.
The euro was last down 0.17 percent against the dollar at
$1.09270. The dollar was roughly flat against the yen
at 119.700 after earlier hitting a nearly one-month
low against the currency of 119.220 yen.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.11
percent at 97.140.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione, additional reporting by Ahmed
Aboulenein in London; editing by Peter Galloway; Editing by
Diane Craft)