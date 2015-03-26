* Dollar recovers against euro as long-term uptrend remains
* Dollar slips against yen on Gulf worries
* Strong U.S. data supports dollar
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 26 The U.S. dollar was on track
for its biggest one-day gain against the euro in a week on
Thursday after traders reestablished bullish bets on the dollar
following recent weakness in the currency.
Analysts said traders stepped in to repurchase the greenback
after the euro hit $1.10525 earlier in the session, its highest
since it hit a nearly two-week high of $1.10625 on March 18
following the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy statement.
Investors "have been looking for better levels to establish
their dollar longs," said Aroop Chatterjee, currency strategist
at Barclays in New York. "This is probably a good level to do
that."
The greenback has given back some gains in the wake of the
dovish Fed statement after rallying about 25 percent against a
basket of major currencies from early May through March 17. The
rally was largely on the view that the Fed could hike interest
rates early as June.
Analysts said the euro remained on a downtrend while the
dollar remained on an uptrend given the divergence between the
European Central Bank's bond-buying stimulus plan and the Fed's
inclination toward tightening policy.
Better-than-expected U.S. economic data on weekly jobless
claims and March services sector growth bolstered confidence in
the dollar, analysts said.
The dollar was down modestly against the yen, however, after
Saudi Arabia and its allies in the Middle East launched air
strikes against Iran-allied forces in Yemen, which sits on a key
shipping passage between Europe and the Arab Gulf. The news
dampened risk sentiment and boosted the safe-haven
yen.
"As long as you have that residual geopolitical risk in the
Middle East, that's going to provide some bid to the Japanese
yen," said Ian Gordon, FX strategist at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch in New York.
The euro was last down 0.79 percent against the dollar at
$1.08835 and was set for its biggest daily loss
against the greenback since March 19.
The dollar was last down 0.21 percent against the yen at
119.235 yen, after having earlier hit a nearly
five-week low of 118.330 yen. The dollar was up 0.3 percent
against the Swiss franc at 0.96295 franc after having earlier
hit a nearly one-month low of 0.94910 franc.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.37 percent at
97.339.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Peter Galloway)