* Weekly U.S. jobless claims fall unexpectedly, labor market
solid
* U.S. trade deficit fell in February to lowest since Oct.
2009
* Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls next key test for dollar
* ECB says it will "remain firm" on implementing QE program
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, April 2 The dollar turned mixed on
Thursday, finding spotty support from solid U.S. data that
suggested the U.S. labor market continues to strengthen despite
signs of an economic slowdown in the first quarter.
A rally for the euro against the dollar and yen was seen
being dictated by investors taking profits on recent greenback
strength heading into the long Easter holiday weekend that will
be punctuated by the important March U.S. employment report on
Friday.
"If someone had a position of dollar strength and euro
weakness heading into the report, this euro gain today is likely
some profit taking and/or positioning by Europeans who won't be
around to trade it on the day. That's creating this volatility
as people head out for the long holiday weekend," said John
Doyle, director of markets at Washington, D.C.-based Tempus Inc.
Markets in most of Europe will remain shut on Friday and
Monday for Easter holidays. The U.S. bond market will have a
shortened session while the U.S. stock market will be shut on
Friday.
On Thursday, data showed the number of weekly applications
for new employment benefits fell unexpectedly while February's
U.S. trade deficit narrowed to it lowest point since October
2009. However that still is unlikely to change views that U.S.
economic growth slowed sharply in the first quarter.
"This data, after disappointments, will help the dollar but
the focus is still on Friday's jobs report," said Vassili
Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.
A Reuters poll expects non-farm payrolls to rise by 245,000
jobs in March, after gaining 290,000 in February.
"If we get a stronger number the dollar will rally and
likely, on a relative basis, the most against the yen because
estimates show that positioning there has been reduced to flat,"
said Serebriakov.
In mid-morning New York Trade, the dollar erased its losses
to trade unchanged at 119.75 yen on the EBS trading platform
.
The euro rallied over 1 percent against both the U.S. dollar
and the yen, trading at $1.08930 and 130.29 yen
, respectively.
Even with the euro's present rally, the interest rate
differential between the U.S. and Europe is expected to grow as
the European Central Bank maintains its money-printing
quantitative easing policies.
Minutes from the ECB's March 5 meeting showed monetary
policymakers agreed to "remain firm" in implementing the QE
program, even though the economic outlook is
improving.
