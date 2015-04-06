* U.S. dollar weaker in thin Easter holiday trade
* Weak jobs strengthens case for Sept, instead of June, Fed
hike
(Adds updated prices, comment, changes dateline, previous
TOKYO)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, April 6 The dollar weakened further on
Monday as it continues to feel the carry-over effects of a
disappointing U.S. jobs report from Friday that throws into
question the timing for U.S. interest rate increase.
Expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates sometime later this year has fuelled the dollar's rally
since mid-2014. Higher U.S. interest rates will put
dollar-denominated assets at a yield advantage versus other
currencies such as the euro and yen where interest rates are
being kept low.
European markets remained closed on Monday for the Easter
holiday, limiting trading volumes and contributing to the narrow
ranges.
The euro held above the $1.10 mark, but one strategist sees
dollar strength returning.
"Chalk up the euro's strength to low volumes. It has had
stiff resistance at the $1.1050 level, which goes back to the
beginning of March. You might have a few people positioning for
that move higher in euro but nobody is pounding the table on
that and I think it is a sell above $1.10," said Greg Anderson,
global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets
in New York
"I don't think we break through that resistance," he said.
In mid-morning New York trade, the euro gained 0.50 percent
to $1.10265 on the EBS trading platform.
The dollar traded modestly higher against the yen at 119.08
yen, a rise of 0.11 percent.
Friday's closely watched employment data showed U.S.
non-farm payrolls rose by 126,000 in March, the smallest gain
since December 2013 and well under the 245,000 economists had
forecast. On the brighter side, average hourly earnings
increased 0.3 percent.
"We still see the dollar trending higher in the longer term.
The jobs data headline was certainly soft, but we have to
consider that jobs had been roughly growing at a pace of 200,000
a month for a year. The rise in earnings was also a plus," said
Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe Generale in Tokyo.
The greenback fell 0.20 percent against the Canadian dollar
at C$1.2456,, near the bottom of its C$1.24 to C$1.28
range that has been in place since the end of January. The pause
in the buying of the U.S. dollar against the Canadian dollar is
providing a good opportunity, says BMO's Anderson to pick up the
greenback once again.
"At these levels dollar/CAD is a buy," he said.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Eric Meijer, Simon Cameron-Moore and W Simon)