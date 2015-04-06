* U.S. dollar rebounds in holiday-thinned trade
* Market reverting back to dollar strength trend
* Overhang of Friday's dismal U.S. jobs report dissipates
* Fed timing on rate rise in question after payrolls data
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, April 6 The U.S. dollar spiked higher
against the euro on Monday, erasing early losses in what traders
and strategists said is a result of thin holiday trading
conditions.
A dismal U.S. jobs report on Friday had cast a pall over the
greenback in the last two trading sessions, both of which
excluded much of Europe and Latin America markets due to the
Easter holiday.
Trading desks are expected to be back at full strength on
Tuesday and may fully address the disappointing nonfarm payrolls
report which throws into question the timing for a U.S. interest
rate increase.
"We're not seeing a news trigger. Liquidity was already thin
so it could be anything from an algo(rithmic) trade to someone
misjudging how much they could jam through the market," said one
trader who requested anonymity because they are not authorized
to speak for their bank.
The euro tumbled from around $1.09685, near the unchanged
mark on the day, to a loss of 0.50 percent at the $1.0917 level
in the span of about 40 seconds just after 3 p.m. (1900 GMT), on
the EBS trading platform. It ultimately hit a session low
$1.0910.
As the U.S. market closes and Asia has yet to open, the euro
traded off 0.31 percent at $1.0940.
Earlier the euro had tested the $1.1040/50 range but failed
to break through that resistance level.
"The market is underweight dollars and looking for
opportunities to buy dollars because even with the weak NFP
number last month I really don't think that is going to change
the trend for the dollar, which is buy on dips," said Lane
Newman, director of foreign exchange for ING Capital Markets in
New York.
The euro slid against the Japanese currency as well,
plumbing session lows around 130.50 yen before recovering ground
to trade up 0.17 percent at 130.73 yen.
The dollar built steady gains on the Japanese yen throughout
the day, trading up 0.50 percent to 119.515 in late activity,
but off the session high 119.685 yen..
Against the Canadian dollar the greenback trimmed its losses
as well, trading unchanged at C$1.2482. This puts it near
the bottom of its C$1.24 to C$1.28 range that has been in place
since the end of January.
"At these levels dollar/CAD is a buy," said Greg Anderson,
global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets
in New York.
