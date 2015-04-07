(Updates prices, adds details, comment)
* Dollar bounces off post-payroll troughs, euro below $1.09
* Greenback glides to a more than two-week high against the
yen
* Aussie bumped higher by RBA decision not to cut rates
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, April 7 The U.S. dollar recovered lost
ground on Tuesday as trading desks returned to full strength
after the Easter weekend and underlying trends for its continued
rise reappeared, although it remains hemmed in to tight ranges
by mixed economic data.
A surprising move by the Reserve Bank of Australia not to
cut interest rates boosted the Aussie dollar, bucking the
prevailing greenback rally.
That rally has slowed in the last month with disappointing
U.S. economic data such as last week's weak jobs report
underscoring a weak first quarter. Still, expectations for a
recovery are putting a floor under the dollar.
"The bigger, broader pieces are that the U.S. economy should
still outperform and the Fed is likely to raise interest rates
sooner than everyone else. The dollar strength story is still
intact, we're just in a pause because the dollar lacks a
catalyst to push it to new highs," said Camilla Sutton, chief
currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.
The dollar recovered all the ground it lost against the euro
from Friday's dismal March employment report. The euro fell 1
percent to a session low $1.08145 on the EBS trading platform.
.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of currencies made up of its major trading partners, rose
1.20 percent to a session high 97.937.
For a second day running the dollar rallied late on what
traders describe as thin volumes.
"Perhaps they (investors) shrugged off the nonfarm data and
looked at it a little deeper. Maybe they saw underlying factors
were good and determined that the report was not something that
is continuous or the start of a weakening period," said Bill
Samela, co-head of global FX trading at Bank of New York Mellon
in New York.
The dollar rose to its strongest since March 20 against the
Japanese yen, hitting a high of 120.45 yen, a gain of
0.77 percent on the day.
The Aussie dollar rose to US$0.7711, its highest in
a week, from around US$0.76 before the RBA decision, extending
its recovery from a six-year trough of $0.7534 set on Thursday.
Its gains faded to US$0.7636, up 0.61 percent on the day.
The RBA policy board noted that while the Aussie had fallen
against a strong greenback, the decline against a basket of
currencies had been less and a lower exchange rate was needed to
help the economy.
