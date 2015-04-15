* Traders take profits on short euro bets
* Weak data on U.S. industrial output, manufacturing hurt
dollar
* Draghi reiterates dovish ECB policy bias
NEW YORK, April 15 The U.S. dollar slipped
against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday after weak
U.S. economic data led traders to buy back the euro and sell the
dollar on uncertainty over the timing of the Federal Reserve's
first interest rate hike in nearly a decade.
The dollar index slipped for a second straight session in
the wake of data showing U.S. industrial output posted its
biggest drop in more than 2-1/2 years in March and growth in
manufacturing activity in New York state unexpectedly contracted
in April.
"The softer U.S. economic data that we've been seeing
recently could delay market expectations of the timing of the
first rate hike," said Eric Viloria, currency strategist at
Wells Fargo Securities in New York.
Analysts have said that currency traders have become highly
sensitive to U.S. economic data releases since they offer clues
on when the Fed could hike rates from rock-bottom lows. A Fed
rate hike is expected to boost the dollar by driving investment
flows into the United States.
The euro, which traded lower against the dollar in morning
trading, gradually appreciated against the greenback. The euro's
recovery occurred despite the European Central Bank reiterating
its dovish stance on monetary policy.
The popularity of 'short' bets against the euro has given
way to bouts of choppy trading, and Wednesday's session showed
traders taking profits in some of these short positions, said
Axel Merk, president and chief investment officer of Palo Alto,
California-based Merk Investments.
"It is the extreme positioning of the speculators that
causes these stronger moves," he said. "You need just somebody
to put in a buy order and everybody piles in."
The euro was last up 0.18 percent against the
dollar at $1.06755 after hitting a high of $1.07030 earlier in
the session. Despite its gains against the dollar, the euro
failed to break above Tuesday's session high of $1.07080.
The dollar was last down 0.15 percent against the yen at
119.200 yen after hitting its lowest against the yen
in one and a half weeks of 118.790 yen.
The dollar was down 0.72 percent against the Swiss franc at
0.96550 franc after hitting a one-week low of 0.96365.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.38 percent at
98.355 after hitting a nearly one-week low of 98.216.
