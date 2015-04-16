(Updates prices, adds comments)
* Traders view comments from Fed officials as dovish
* Weak U.S. housing starts, rise in jobless claims hurt
dollar
* Dollar index set for biggest daily fall in nearly two
weeks
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 16 The U.S. dollar was on track
for its biggest daily decline against a basket of major
currencies in nearly two weeks on Thursday after comments from
Federal Reserve officials and weak U.S. data pushed out
expectations for the first Fed rate hike.
Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart,
whose comments were closely-watched since he is a voting member
of the Fed's rate-setting committee this year, said the Fed's
interest rate plans were being complicated by factors including
a "murky" run of first-quarter data.
Comments from Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren also struck dovish notes,
with Rosengren saying the Fed should wait longer before hiking.
The dollar was pressured earlier in the session after data
showed weaker-than-expected U.S. housing starts for March and a
surprise rise in the number of people seeking unemployment aid
last week.
"The combination of weak data and dovish Fed speakers is
leading to a sell-off the dollar," said Mark McCormick, currency
strategist, at Credit Agricole in New York. "What we're seeing
here is not much scope for a June hike."
A rate hike is expected to boost the dollar by driving
investment flows into the United States.
The dollar fell over 1 percent against the euro and Swiss
franc. The euro hit a more than one-week high against the dollar
of $1.08180, while the dollar slid to its lowest level against
the Swiss franc in one and a half weeks of 0.95400 franc.
The Australian dollar hit a fresh nearly three-week high
against the dollar of $0.7823 in the wake of data showing
employment sped past expectations in March while jobs created in
February were revised up sharply.
The data helped the Aussie dollar since it "certainly
diminishes the risk of a rate cut" from the Reserve Bank of
Australia, said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset
Management in New York.
The euro was last up 0.9 percent against the dollar at
$1.07800. The dollar was last down 0.93 percent
against the franc at 0.95550 franc. The dollar was
last down 0.13 percent against the yen at 118.980 yen.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.78 percent at
97.553. It was set for its biggest daily fall since April
3.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Patrick
Graham in London; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Christian Plumb)