* Dollar turns lower despite rise in March CPI
* Dollar index posts worst week in four
* Traders still expect later Fed rate hike
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 17 The U.S. dollar posted its
worst week in four against a currency basket on Friday after
data showing a rise in consumer prices failed to alleviate
concerns that recent soft U.S. economic data could delay the
Federal Reserve's first rate hike.
The dollar rebounded against major currencies in morning
trading after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose 0.2 percent
in March, while closely watched core consumer prices rose 1.8
percent year-on-year, inching closer to the Fed's 2.0 percent
target.
The move was short-lived, however, as traders reverted to
selling the dollar on the view that the data was not strong
enough to offset a batch of weaker-than-expected economic
readings for the first quarter, ranging from retail sales to
housing starts.
"The markets feel that the small price increase is not
enough to force a June rate increase," said Chris Gaffney,
president of EverBank World Markets in St. Louis. Analysts are
still pricing in just one rate increase this year, sometime late
in the fourth quarter.
The euro hit its highest level against the dollar in over a
week at $1.08490. The dollar also hit its lowest against the yen
in over three weeks at 118.565 yen and its lowest against the
Swiss franc in two weeks of 0.94950 franc.
The euro notched a roughly 2 percent gain for the week
against the greenback to mark its best week in four against the
dollar. The euro's gain steered the dollar to its biggest weekly
drop in four against a basket of major currencies.
Analysts said the dollar has become more vulnerable to
pull-backs given outsized bullish bets on the currency. The
greenback had rallied by as much as 30 percent since last May,
hitting 12-year highs in March.
"We're going to see significant downward pressure at some
point on equities as well as on the dollar as people are forced
to reduce their long dollar position," said Sebastien Galy,
currency strategist at Societe Generale in New York.
The euro was last up 0.53 percent against the dollar at
$1.08190. The dollar was last down 0.15 percent
against the yen at 118.820 yen. The dollar was last
down 0.44 percent against the franc at 0.95170 franc.
The dollar index was last down 0.38 percent at
97.336.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Jemima Kelly in London; Editing
by Peter Galloway and Dan Grebler)