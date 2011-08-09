* Flight to safety shores up safe-haven assets
* Yen slowly advances, intervention jitters loom
* Aussie falls below parity vs U.S. dlr as commodities dive
By Ian Chua and Chikafumi Hodo
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Aug 9 The Swiss franc surged to a
record high against the euro in Asia on Tuesday as investors'
confidence was shattered by extended falls in regional share
prices, prompting them to flock to safe haven currencies.
The yen advanced and the dollar jumped against the euro and
commodity currencies as Wall Street's biggest selloff since
December 2008 prompted a massive flight to safety, but wariness
over possible yen-selling intervention made investors cautious
about testing the yen to record high levels.
Investors turned increasingly cautious about holding onto
risk assets as Asian shares suffered sharp losses.
The risk aversion intensified in the forex market as Tokyo's
stock market fell more than 4 percent, Shanghai shares
lost more than 1 percent and Seoul shares
plunged more than 8 percent.
"The yen and the Swiss franc are drawing extremely strong
demand as plunges in global shares are having a major
psychological impact, forcing investors to refrain from holding
risk assets," said Teppei Ino, a currency analyst at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The dollar was down 0.7 percent at 0.7494 Swiss franc
, near an all-time low around 0.7483 reached the previous
day.
The euro plunged to a record low of 1.0605 francs
, then traded down 0.5 percent at 1.0651.
"The dollar, the Swissy and the yen are being bought today
and that's why we're seeing relatively less volatility in those
crosses," said Koji Fukaya, director of global foreign exchange
research at Credit Suisse Securities in Tokyo.
"Dollar/yen isn't being sold most aggressively because the
dollar is also supported by safe-haven demand, thus both the yen
and the dollar are in the same basket, limiting the volatility
between them."
Still, the dollar drifted to near levels where Japanese
authorities intervened heavily on Aug. 4.
The dollar was down 0.8 percent at 77.15 after
falling to an intraday low of 77.05, not far off the record low
of 76.25 yen reached in mid-March.
The euro fell 0.7 percent to 109.55 yen from
recent highs around 114.00.
"The market is wary of buying the yen too aggressively,
particularly after intervention last week. It will be a bit
difficult to sell dollar/yen from current levels," Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi's Ino said.
Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Tuesday he
is closely watching markets with a sense of urgency after share
prices tumbled due to uncertainty over the global economic
outlook.
EURO DRIFTS, AUSSIE BELOW PARITY
The euro came off its recent highs on the dollar, having
touched around $1.4400 on Monday.
The euro's decline came even as traders said the European
Central Bank bought Spanish and Italian debt early in the
European session, putting into action its vow to "actively
implement" its bond-buying programme.
The euro also was weighed down on the dollar as U.S.
Treasuries soared, despite Standard & Poor's downgrade of the
United States' prized triple-A credit rating, a move that
unsettled investors already worried about festering debt
problems on both sides of the Atlantic.
The next downside target for euro/dollar is seen around
Friday's low at $1.4055. Support lies around $1.4030, the pair's
200-week moving average, strategists said.
The euro was at $1.4216 , up 0.3 percent from late
U.S. levels the previous day.
Commodities currencies were hit as oil, grains and metal
prices extended their losses in Asia.
"We are seeing strong net selling of especially the
Australian and Canadian dollars as commodity-linked currencies
lose ground amid renewed concerns about global growth stalling,"
said Samarjit Shankar, managing director of global FX strategy
at BNY Mellon in Boston.
The Australian dollar fell below parity against the U.S.
dollar, sliding to $0.9927 , its lowest in about five
months.
The Aussie has lost about 10 full cents from a 29-year peak
of $1.1081 set just two weeks ago.
The market's next focus is squarely on Federal Reserve
policymakers, who are due to meet on Tuesday.
There has been chatter the Fed will discuss options for more
measures to help the economy, but the common view on Wall Street
is that it will refrain from any fresh moves after having
completed a $600 billion bond programme known as QE2 in June.
Still, given the magnitude of the recent declines on Wall
Street, the Fed will be under intense pressure to offer some
sort of assistance, if only verbal.
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo,; Wanfeng
Zhou and Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Michael Watson)