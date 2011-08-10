* U.S. dollar set to stay as funding currency of choice

* Fed vows to keep interest rates near zero for two years

* Commodity currencies stage dramatic comeback

* Chinese trade data next in focus

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Aug 10 The U.S. dollar stayed under pressure in Asia on Wednesday, having slumped after the Federal Reserve's extraordinary vow to keep rates near zero for two years, reaffirming the greenback's status as a funding currency of choice for carry trades.

This saw a breath-taking rebound in riskier asset classes including stocks and commodity currencies. The Australian dollar soared nearly five full U.S. cents to above $1.0400 at one stage, recouping about half of the steep falls seen recently.

Markets are now awaiting Chinese trade data due later on Wednesday for more clues on the health of the world's second biggest economy.

The Fed's decision is good news for carry traders who use the U.S. dollar as a funding currency, said Philip Marey, an analyst at Rabobank.

"Once volatility eases, they should be in business until at least mid-2013," he wrote in a report.

Wall Street posted its best one-day gain in more than two years after the unprecedented step by the Fed and some analysts said the tone of the statement left open the possibility of a third round of bond buying, referred to as quantitative easing.

The move came amid a global financial market turmoil reminiscent of the 2008 bear market, fuelled by fears of a double-dip recession in the United States and Europe as both regions battled to contain their debt problems.

"Volatility is calming down from an extreme level. Clearly there's going to be considerable concerns still, but the market had got seriously carried away and gone to an extreme of fear," said Greg Gibbs, strategist at RBS in Sydney.

The dollar index , which tracks its performance against a basket of major currencies, last traded at 73.966, well off a recent high around 75.424.

Against the Swiss franc, it stood at 0.7229 francs , having plunged 6 percent at one stage on Tuesday to a record low around 0.7067. That move will not please the Swiss National Bank which last week vowed to do all it can to restrain the franc.

On the Japanese currency, the greenback dipped to 77.00 , not far from the all-time trough of 76.15 reached in mid-March.

The euro also touched a record low against the Swiss franc at around 1.0075 , before recovering some ground to 1.0384 francs.

But the common currency jumped on the dollar to $1.4350 , putting more distance from last week's trough around $1.4054.

Strength in the Swiss franc and yen is likely to keep alive the threat of intervention by Swiss and Japanese authorities to weaken their respective currencies in order to protect their economies.

One-month implied volatility in euro/Swiss jumped to record highs as investors took out insurance against further sharp moves in the currency pair. It rose to more than 32 percent , before easing a touch to 27 percent.

Some of the most dramatic moves were seen in commodity currencies, which had been hammered in the past few sessions on fears about slower global growth.

Latest data from China showing an unexpected quickening in inflation fuelled worries the world's second biggest economy may not be able to stimulate growth if necessary at a time of increasing threats from abroad.

The Australian dollar last traded at $1.0356, well off a five-month low around $0.9927 plumbed on Tuesday. It hit a high of $1.0418 overnight.

"Any dips below $1.02 will be heavily sought after. It's now very unlikely, in my view, to go back below $1.00," Gibbs added. (Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by Wayne Cole)