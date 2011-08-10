* U.S. dollar set to stay as funding currency of choice

By Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano

SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Aug 10 The dollar edged up against the Australian dollar on Wednesday but its bounce was limited after the U.S. Federal Reserve vowed to keep rates near zero for two years, reaffirming the greenback's status as a funding currency of choice for carry trades.

The Fed's extraordinary pledge sparked a rebound in risky assets the previous day, boosting U.S. equities and helping the Australian dollar recoup some of its steep falls seen recently.

The Fed's decision is good news for carry traders who use the U.S. dollar as a funding currency, said Philip Marey, an analyst at Rabobank.

"Once volatility eases, they should be in business until at least mid-2013," he wrote in a report.

Wall Street posted its best one-day gain in more than two years, and Asian shares rose after the unprecedented step by the Fed, with MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising 3.1 percent .

Some analysts said the tone of the statement left open the possibility of a third round of bond buying, referred to as quantitative easing.

The move came amid a global financial market turmoil reminiscent of the 2008 bear market, fuelled by fears of a double-dip recession in the United States and Europe as both regions battled to contain their debt problems.

"Volatility is calming down from an extreme level. Clearly there's going to be considerable concerns still, but the market had got seriously carried away and gone to an extreme of fear," said Greg Gibbs, strategist at RBS in Sydney.

The Australian dollar dipped 0.5 percent to $1.0335 . At one point on Tuesday it had soared roughly five full U.S. cents from an intraday low, to above $1.0400 .

On the Japanese currency, the greenback held steady at 76.97 yen , not far from the all-time trough of 76.25 yen hit in mid-March on trading platform EBS.

Traders said selling in cross/yen pairs weighed on the dollar against the yen, with sterling dipping 0.7 percent to 125.20 yen and Aussie/yen slipping 0.9 percent to 79.50 yen .

The dollar is likely to fall toward its record low against the yen, as market players test Japanese authorities' commitment to curb yen strength, said Tsutomu Soma, senior manager at Okasan Securities.

The market is watching to see whether the Bank of Japan can intervene to buy dollars against the yen after Asian central banks, such as South Korea, stepped in to sell dollars the previous day, Soma said.

"The market is highly likely to push down the dollar towards the record low 76.25 yen to test the determination of Japanese authorities," Soma said.

The dollar index , which tracks its performance against a basket of major currencies, last traded at 74.062, well off a recent high around 75.424.

Daisuke Karakama, market economist for Mizuho Corporate Bank in Tokyo, said market players were likely to continue to favour the yen and Swiss franc over the dollar.

"Unless we see very positive U.S. economic data...dollar buying is unlikely to emerge," Karakama said.

"For dollar/yen to really start rising, I think we need to see moves toward fiscal stimulus in the United States," he added.

One factor that may weigh on the dollar against the yen is a narrowing of its yield advantage. The yield spread of U.S. five-year Treasuries over five-year Japanese government bonds dipped to 65.5 basis points , the lowest since late 2008, during the global financial crisis.

Against the Swiss franc, the dollar rose 0.6 percent to 0.7254 francs , after having plunged 6 percent at one stage on Tuesday to a record low around 0.7067. That move will not please the Swiss National Bank which last week vowed to do all it can to restrain the franc.

The euro rose 0.4 percent against the Swiss franc to 1.0404 , pulling away from a record low around 1.0075 hit the previous day.

The single currency dipped 0.2 percent against the dollar to $1.4346 , clinging to much of its gains from Tuesday, when the euro climbed 1.4 percent against the dollar. (Additional reporting by Ian Chua and Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar in Sydney, Chikafumi Hodo in Tokyo and Eric Burroughs in Hong Kong; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)