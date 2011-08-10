* U.S. dollar set to stay as funding currency of choice
* Fed vows to keep interest rates near zero for two years
* Cross/yen selling weighs on dollar/yen
* Market may test Japan's resolve to curb yen rise-trader
By Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Aug 10 The dollar edged up
against the Australian dollar on Wednesday but its bounce was
limited after the U.S. Federal Reserve vowed to keep rates near
zero for two years, reaffirming the greenback's status as a
funding currency of choice for carry trades.
The Fed's extraordinary pledge sparked a rebound in risky
assets the previous day, boosting U.S. equities and helping the
Australian dollar recoup some of its steep falls seen recently.
The Fed's decision is good news for carry traders who use
the U.S. dollar as a funding currency, said Philip Marey, an
analyst at Rabobank.
"Once volatility eases, they should be in business until at
least mid-2013," he wrote in a report.
Wall Street posted its best one-day gain in more than
two years, and Asian shares rose after the unprecedented
step by the Fed, with MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan rising 3.1 percent .
Some analysts said the tone of the statement left open the
possibility of a third round of bond buying, referred to as
quantitative easing.
The move came amid a global financial market turmoil
reminiscent of the 2008 bear market, fuelled by fears of a
double-dip recession in the United States and Europe as both
regions battled to contain their debt problems.
"Volatility is calming down from an extreme level. Clearly
there's going to be considerable concerns still, but the market
had got seriously carried away and gone to an extreme of fear,"
said Greg Gibbs, strategist at RBS in Sydney.
The Australian dollar dipped 0.5 percent to $1.0335
. At one point on Tuesday it had soared roughly five
full U.S. cents from an intraday low, to above $1.0400
.
On the Japanese currency, the greenback held steady at
76.97 yen , not far from the all-time trough of 76.25 yen
hit in mid-March on trading platform EBS.
Traders said selling in cross/yen pairs weighed on the
dollar against the yen, with sterling dipping 0.7 percent to
125.20 yen and Aussie/yen slipping 0.9 percent to
79.50 yen .
The dollar is likely to fall toward its record low
against the yen, as market players test Japanese authorities'
commitment to curb yen strength, said Tsutomu Soma, senior
manager at Okasan Securities.
The market is watching to see whether the Bank of Japan can
intervene to buy dollars against the yen after Asian central
banks, such as South Korea, stepped in to sell dollars the
previous day, Soma said.
"The market is highly likely to push down the dollar towards
the record low 76.25 yen to test the determination of Japanese
authorities," Soma said.
The dollar index , which tracks its
performance against a basket of major currencies, last traded at
74.062, well off a recent high around 75.424.
Daisuke Karakama, market economist for Mizuho
Corporate Bank in Tokyo, said market players were likely to
continue to favour the yen and Swiss franc over the dollar.
"Unless we see very positive U.S. economic data...dollar
buying is unlikely to emerge," Karakama said.
"For dollar/yen to really start rising, I think we need to
see moves toward fiscal stimulus in the United States," he
added.
One factor that may weigh on the dollar against the yen
is a narrowing of its yield advantage. The yield spread of U.S.
five-year Treasuries over five-year Japanese government bonds
dipped to 65.5 basis points , the lowest
since late 2008, during the global financial crisis.
Against the Swiss franc, the dollar rose 0.6 percent to
0.7254 francs , after having plunged 6 percent at one
stage on Tuesday to a record low around 0.7067. That move
will not please the Swiss National Bank which last week vowed to
do all it can to restrain the franc.
The euro rose 0.4 percent against the Swiss franc to
1.0404 , pulling away from a record low around 1.0075
hit the previous day.
The single currency dipped 0.2 percent against the
dollar to $1.4346 , clinging to much of its gains from
Tuesday, when the euro climbed 1.4 percent against the
dollar.
