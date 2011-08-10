* Euro weaker as euro zone debt worries engulf European
banks
* Swiss franc, yen buoyed despite threat of more
intervention
* Market still wary of USD, Treasury yields near record lows
* Commodity currencies feeling the heat again
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Aug 11 The euro fell to fresh five-month
lows against the yen in Asia on Thursday and looked set to stay
under pressure as worries about the euro zone sovereign debt
crisis spread to the region's banking sector.
A storm of market rumours questioning the financial
solidity of a major French bank and talk of an impending
downgrade of France's credit rating, all denied by authorities,
rattled already shaky market confidence.
This saw investors scramble for cover in traditional safe
havens including gold and U.S. Treasuries, sending the 10-year
U.S. yield hurtling to a record low around 2.04
percent, last seen during the 2008/2009 global financial crisis.
The currency market had a tougher time looking for a safe
harbour after the Swiss National Bank took fresh steps to bring
down a soaring franc and recent intervention to weaken the yen
by Japan remained fresh in investors' mind.
Still, both the yen and Swiss franc remained buoyed, while
currency deemed riskier like the Australian dollar came under
renewed pressure.
"The market is in a bit of heat-seeking missile mode looking
for vulnerabilities around the world, and Europe is obviously in
its sights at this point in time," said Grant Turley, senior
strategist at ANZ in Sydney.
The euro fell to 108.28 yen , lows not seen since
March 17. It also lost ground against the Swiss franc and U.S.
dollar, reaching 1.0254 francs and $1.4140 . It
was approaching an all-time low around 1.0075 francs set earlier
in the week.
These moves gave the dollar a bit of a lift, though
investors are reluctant to go long of the currency after the
Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates near zero for two
years and left the door open to adding more stimulus if needed.
The Fed's drastic action of putting a time-frame on its
policy has confirmed the dollar's status as the funding currency
of choice in carry trades, but further dollar weakness is
unlikely to materialise while markets remain highly volatile.
The dollar index , which tracks its performance
against a basket of major currency, climbed to 74.908 bouncing
well off a low around 73.821 plumbed a day earlier.
Against the yen though, the dollar traded at 76.77 yen
, not far from an all-time low around 76.25.
With heightened risk aversion, one trade remains relatively
clear: stay away from commodity currencies. The Australian
dollar sagged to $1.0147, having shed more than two
U.S. cents from Tuesday's high of $1.0391.
"AUD/USD looks magnetised by parity to me and can weaken
sharply on further fears of global slowdown," said Kit Juckes,
strategist at Societe Generale.
Employment data due at 0130 GMT could provide Aussie bears
with fresh ammunition if it surprises on the downside. Analysts
polled by Reuters expect the economy to have created a modest
10,000 jobs in July.
(Editing by Wayne Cole)