* Euro weaker as euro zone debt worries engulf European
banks
* Swiss franc, yen buoyed despite threat of more
intervention
* Dollar dragged down after record high fix in yuan
* Intervention caution keeps dollar/yen above record low
By Ian Chua and Chikafumi Hodo
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Aug 11 The euro edged up from lows
against major currencies in Asia on Thursday but was seen
vulnerable to renewed selling pressure as worries about the euro
zone sovereign debt crisis spread to the region's banking
sector.
A storm of market rumours questioning the
financial solidity of a major French bank and talk of an
impending downgrade of France's credit rating, all denied by
authorities, rattled already shaky market confidence.
The U.S. dollar stayed on the defensive as
investors were reluctant to hold on to longs after the Federal
Reserve pledged to keep interest rates near zero for two years
and left the door open to adding more stimulus if needed.
The greenback also came under pressure in Asia
after a record high fix in the Chinese yuan.
"The ongoing sovereign debt problems are making
investors extremely nervous about taking exposure to risk
assets. You can't buy the dollar or the euro, so investors are
shifting into the Swiss franc, the yen and gold for safety,"
said Tsutomu Soma, senior manager at Okasan Securities.
"I feel further stronger measures by the Fed, the
BOJ and other monetary authorities are needed. They need to show
their determination to change this risk adverse mood," Soma
said.
The investor scramble for cover in traditional
safe havens, lifted gold GCc1 to record highs and sent
the 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield to a record low
around 2.04 percent, last seen during the 2008/2009 global
financial crisis.
The currency market had a tougher time looking for a safe
harbour after the Swiss National Bank took fresh steps to bring
down a soaring franc and with recent intervention to weaken the
yen by Japan still fresh in investors' mind.
Still, both the yen and Swiss franc remained buoyed.
"The market is in a bit of heat-seeking missile mode looking
for vulnerabilities around the world, and Europe is obviously in
its sights at this point in time," said Grant Turley, senior
strategist at ANZ in Sydney.
NOT CONVINCED
The euro rebounded broadly off recent lows due to corrective
short-covering as share prices in the Asian region recovered,
though market participants were not convinced about the single
currency's outlook.
"Especially after the U.S. sovereign debt downgrade,
investors and funds in general are avoiding taking risks,
prompting heavy flows into safer currencies and assets, while
the dollar and the euro are being hit," said Makoto Noji, a
senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The euro last traded up 0.1 percent at 109.13 yen
after falling to a five-month low of 108.27 yen.
The single currency also reclaimed some ground against the
Swiss franc and the dollar , rising by 0.4
percent to 1.0336 francs and advancing 0.3 percent to $1.4222.
Euro/franc reached an all-time low around 1.0075
francs earlier in the week.
The dollar rose to a session high of 77.23 yen , but
it quickly ran out of steam. Dollar/yen fell on talk that China
was selling the U.S. currency against Asian currencies, dealers
said.
The dollar also was weighed down by market talk on
possibility of China widening the yuan trading band or allowing
the currency to appreciate faster, dealers said.
The greenback was down 0.2 percent at 76.67 yen , not
far from an all-time low around 76.25.
The yen briefly fell on comments by Japanese
Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda that he would work closely with
the global community to maintain market stability.
Some dealers said Noda's comments were somewhat
stronger, and could signal possible joint action by
international authorities, though most traders doubted that
would happen.
"It looks unlikely that we will see any concerted
intervention from the way G7 statement sounded earlier in the
week. Japan will intervene on any sharp moves to smooth the
yen's steep appreciation, but Japan may not step in if the yen
is rising gradually," Nikko's Noji said.
The Australian dollar rebounded against the U.S dollar as
traders cited Asian central bank buying and the U.S. dollar
coming under pressure after the record high fix in the Chinese
yuan.
The Aussie climbed to $1.0227 , up 0.7 percent on the
day, completely recovering from a dip to $1.0110 in the wake of
disappointing local jobs data.
(Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko in Tokyo; Masayuki Kitano
in Singapore)