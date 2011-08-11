* Euro weaker as euro zone debt worries engulf European banks

* Swiss franc, yen buoyed despite threat of more intervention

* Dollar dragged down after record high fix in yuan

* Intervention caution keeps dollar/yen above record low

By Ian Chua and Chikafumi Hodo

TOKYO/SYDNEY, Aug 11 The euro edged up from lows against major currencies in Asia on Thursday but was seen vulnerable to renewed selling pressure as worries about the euro zone sovereign debt crisis spread to the region's banking sector.

A storm of market rumours questioning the financial solidity of a major French bank and talk of an impending downgrade of France's credit rating, all denied by authorities, rattled already shaky market confidence.

The U.S. dollar stayed on the defensive as investors were reluctant to hold on to longs after the Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates near zero for two years and left the door open to adding more stimulus if needed.

The greenback also came under pressure in Asia after a record high fix in the Chinese yuan.

"The ongoing sovereign debt problems are making investors extremely nervous about taking exposure to risk assets. You can't buy the dollar or the euro, so investors are shifting into the Swiss franc, the yen and gold for safety," said Tsutomu Soma, senior manager at Okasan Securities.

"I feel further stronger measures by the Fed, the BOJ and other monetary authorities are needed. They need to show their determination to change this risk adverse mood," Soma said.

The investor scramble for cover in traditional safe havens, lifted gold GCc1 to record highs and sent the 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield to a record low around 2.04 percent, last seen during the 2008/2009 global financial crisis.

The currency market had a tougher time looking for a safe harbour after the Swiss National Bank took fresh steps to bring down a soaring franc and with recent intervention to weaken the yen by Japan still fresh in investors' mind.

Still, both the yen and Swiss franc remained buoyed.

"The market is in a bit of heat-seeking missile mode looking for vulnerabilities around the world, and Europe is obviously in its sights at this point in time," said Grant Turley, senior strategist at ANZ in Sydney.

NOT CONVINCED

The euro rebounded broadly off recent lows due to corrective short-covering as share prices in the Asian region recovered, though market participants were not convinced about the single currency's outlook.

"Especially after the U.S. sovereign debt downgrade, investors and funds in general are avoiding taking risks, prompting heavy flows into safer currencies and assets, while the dollar and the euro are being hit," said Makoto Noji, a senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The euro last traded up 0.1 percent at 109.13 yen after falling to a five-month low of 108.27 yen.

The single currency also reclaimed some ground against the Swiss franc and the dollar , rising by 0.4 percent to 1.0336 francs and advancing 0.3 percent to $1.4222.

Euro/franc reached an all-time low around 1.0075 francs earlier in the week.

The dollar rose to a session high of 77.23 yen , but it quickly ran out of steam. Dollar/yen fell on talk that China was selling the U.S. currency against Asian currencies, dealers said.

The dollar also was weighed down by market talk on possibility of China widening the yuan trading band or allowing the currency to appreciate faster, dealers said.

The greenback was down 0.2 percent at 76.67 yen , not far from an all-time low around 76.25.

The yen briefly fell on comments by Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda that he would work closely with the global community to maintain market stability.

Some dealers said Noda's comments were somewhat stronger, and could signal possible joint action by international authorities, though most traders doubted that would happen.

"It looks unlikely that we will see any concerted intervention from the way G7 statement sounded earlier in the week. Japan will intervene on any sharp moves to smooth the yen's steep appreciation, but Japan may not step in if the yen is rising gradually," Nikko's Noji said.

The Australian dollar rebounded against the U.S dollar as traders cited Asian central bank buying and the U.S. dollar coming under pressure after the record high fix in the Chinese yuan.

The Aussie climbed to $1.0227 , up 0.7 percent on the day, completely recovering from a dip to $1.0110 in the wake of disappointing local jobs data. (Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko in Tokyo; Masayuki Kitano in Singapore)