* SNB not ruling out temporary euro-franc peg
* Extreme market volatility still keeping investors wary
* Commodity currencies better bid after Wall St rally
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Aug 12 The safe-haven Swiss franc nursed
heavy losses in Asia on Friday, having posted record one-day
falls against the euro and dollar after the Swiss National Bank
threatened to step up its fight to curb the franc's strength.
That stirred speculation that Japan might also act to weaken
the yen, in a repeat of last week's intervention which came hot
on the heels of the SNB's surprise interest rate cut.
The euro jumped as high as 1.0922 francs , pulling
away from a record low of 1.0075 plumbed on Tuesday. It last
stood at 1.0847 francs. The dollar soared to a high around
0.7690 , well off its all-time low near 0.7068 set earlier
in the week. It last traded at 0.7624 francs.
Much of the speculation was sparked by a Swiss newspaper
report, which quoted SNB Vice Chairman Thomas Jordan as saying
the central bank could ease monetary policy further.
He also declined to rule out the possibility of pegging the
franc to the euro.
"Market reaction was probably a reflection of how long
participants are of the Swiss franc," said Richard Grace, chief
currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank.
"But there was nothing official released on the SNB website,
there was no indication of what rate were they considering a peg
and how they would go about it."
Speculators were also squeezed out after Swiss real rates
turned negative, partially driven by the central bank's
provision of extra liquidity, traders said.
The franc came under more pressure as U.S. stocks staged a
massive rally on bargain hunting, undermining demand for the
safe-haven currency.
"The near-term correction across the Swiss franc crosses
should gather pace going into the end of the week, and the
central bank may go even further as it aims to make holding the
Swiss franc less attractive", said David Song, currency analyst
at the DailyFX.
Still, analysts said the Swiss franc is likely to stay
supported as long as worries about a global slowdown and debt
problems in the United States and euro zone persisted.
Indeed, another currency highly sought after in times of
market distress is the Japanese yen, which remained near a
record high on the dollar despite recent intervention by Japan
to weaken it.
The dollar last traded at 76.86 yen , near an all-time
low of 76.25 yen set in mid-March.
"Things are still very fragile, although the extent of the
panic and fear may have eased somewhat," Commonwealth Bank's
Grace added.
He said the market would need to see better U.S. economic
data as well as some subsiding of euro zone sovereign debt fears
for more normal market conditions to return. "You are asking for
more than a slice of cake."
Societe Generale strategists said they were "highly
distrustful" of bounces by 'higher-beta' currencies and favour
the currencies of economies with the biggest current account
surpluses, namely Norway, Sweden, Singapore and China.
"Of course, Japan and Switzerland score well on that simple
metric," they wrote in a note. "By contrast, we are much warier
of currencies propped up by high rates (Brazilian Real,
Australian dollar) and which have current account deficits. If
growth slows, their rates can fall, and higher volatility eats
into the attraction of these rates anyway."
Still, the turnaround in risk sentiment helped underpin
commodity currencies. The Australian dollar rose more than two
U.S. cents to $1.0336 . Earlier in the week, it plunged
to a five-month low around $0.9930.
(Editing by Wayne Cole)