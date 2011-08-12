* SNB not ruling out temporary euro-franc peg

* Extreme market volatility still keeping investors wary

* Talk of dollar/yen option barriers at Y76.25, Y76.00 (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano

SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Aug 12 The safe-haven Swiss franc nursed heavy losses in Asia on Friday, having posted record one-day falls against the euro and dollar after the Swiss National Bank threatened to step up its fight to curb the franc's strength.

On Friday, the euro dipped 0.6 percent versus the Swiss franc to 1.08000 . Euro/Swiss, which hit a record low of 1.0075 on Tuesday on trading platform EBS, is still down 1.4 percent on the week, even after having surged by as much as 6 percent on Thursday.

Much of the previous day's slide in the Swiss franc was sparked by a Swiss newspaper report, which quoted SNB Vice Chairman Thomas Jordan as saying the central bank could ease monetary policy further.

He also declined to rule out the possibility of pegging the franc to the euro.

Still, there was scepticism toward the idea of pegging the Swiss franc to the euro , and analysts said the Swiss franc is likely to stay supported as long as worries about a global slowdown and debt problems in the United States and euro zone persisted.

"If they were to introduce a peg, there would rightly be some questions as to their commitment to defending it, because it wouldn't be a structural decision to align their economy with Europe," said Todd Elmer, currency strategist at Citi in Singapore.

"You run the risk of the SNB facing a lot of pressure from the market, which means they might have to sell a quite large amount of Swiss (francs) to defend it and it's not clear that there is the appetite among Swiss authorities to do so," he added.

The dollar dipped 0.1 percent against the Swiss franc to 0.7611 , some ways off from a record low of 0.70676 struck on Tuesday.

INTERVENTION WATCH

The yen, another currency highly sought after in times of market distress, remained near a record high on the dollar despite recent intervention by Japan to weaken it.

The dollar held steady against the yen at 76.86 yen , near an all-time low of 76.25 yen set in mid-March.

There has been talk of option barriers at 76.25 yen and 76.00 yen. That suggests that dollar-buying by options players could emerge near such levels and cushion the dollar's fall, but it also means the dollar's drop could gain steam if such barriers are breached.

Given the dollar's recent drop down close to its record low against the yen, jitters and speculation about the potential for Japanese yen-selling intervention have been high.

In a sign of such market sentiment, traders have cited heightened demand recently for short-dated dollar call options with strike prices roughly around 78 yen to 79 yen.

Societe Generale strategists said they were "highly distrustful" of bounces by 'higher-beta' currencies and favour the currencies of economies with the biggest current account surpluses, namely Norway, Sweden, Singapore and China.

"Of course, Japan and Switzerland score well on that simple metric," they wrote in a note. "By contrast, we are much warier of currencies propped up by high rates (Brazilian Real, Australian dollar) and which have current account deficits. If growth slows, their rates can fall, and higher volatility eats into the attraction of these rates anyway." (Editing by Richard Borsuk)