* SNB not ruling out temporary euro-franc peg
* Extreme market volatility still keeping investors wary
* Talk of dollar/yen option barriers at Y76.25, Y76.00
(Updates prices)
By Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Aug 12 The safe-haven Swiss
franc recouped some of its losses in Asia on Friday, having
posted record one-day falls against the euro and dollar in the
previous session after the Swiss National Bank threatened to
step up its fight to curb the franc's strength.
On Friday, the franc gained 0.7 percent versus the euro
to 1.0792 , after having tumbled by as much as 6
percent on Thursday. Euro/Swiss, which hit a record low of
1.0075 on Tuesday on trading platform EBS, is still down 1.4
percent on the week.
Much of the previous day's slide in the Swiss franc was
sparked by a Swiss newspaper report, which quoted SNB Vice
Chairman Thomas Jordan as saying the central bank could ease
monetary policy further.
He also declined to rule out the possibility of pegging the
franc to the euro.
Still, there was scepticism toward the idea of pegging the
Swiss franc to the euro , and analysts said the Swiss
franc is likely to stay supported as long as worries about a
global slowdown and debt problems in the United States and euro
zone persisted.
"If they were to introduce a peg, there would rightly be
some questions as to their commitment to defending it, because
it wouldn't be a structural decision to align their economy with
Europe," said Todd Elmer, currency strategist at Citi in
Singapore.
"You run the risk of the SNB facing a lot of pressure from
the market, which means they might have to sell a quite large
amount of Swiss (francs) to defend it and it's not clear that
there is the appetite among Swiss authorities to do so," he
added.
The dollar slipped 0.2 percent against the Swiss franc
to 0.7602 , some ways off from a record low of 0.70676
struck on Tuesday.
A drop in U.S. stock index futures dampened risk
appetite and lent support to the Swiss franc and the yen,
another currency highly sought in times of market distress.
U.S. S&P futures fell about 0.8 percent SPc1 ESc1,
taking some of the shine off of the previous day's
bargain-hunting rally on Wall Street.
The euro dipped 0.3 percent against the dollar to
$1.4196 .
TALK OF OPTION BARRIERS
The yen remained near a record high on the dollar
despite recent intervention by Japan to weaken it.
The dollar held steady against the yen at 76.82 yen
, near an all-time low of 76.25 yen set in mid-March.
There has been talk of option barriers at 76.25 yen and
76.00 yen. That suggests that dollar-buying by options players
could emerge near such levels and cushion the dollar's fall, but
it also means the dollar's drop could gain steam if such
barriers are breached.
Given the dollar's recent drop down close to its record low
against the yen, jitters and speculation about the potential for
Japanese yen-selling intervention have been high.
In a sign of such market sentiment, traders have cited
heightened demand recently for short-dated dollar call options
with strike prices roughly around 78 yen to 79 yen.
Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Friday
he will consider various options if one-sided moves in the yen
continue.
Societe Generale strategists said they were "highly
distrustful" of bounces by 'higher-beta' currencies and favour
the currencies of economies with the biggest current account
surpluses, namely Norway, Sweden, Singapore and China.
"Of course, Japan and Switzerland score well on that simple
metric," they wrote in a note. "By contrast, we are much warier
of currencies propped up by high rates (Brazilian Real,
Australian dollar) and which have current account deficits. If
growth slows, their rates can fall, and higher volatility eats
into the attraction of these rates anyway."
(Editing by Ramya Venugopal)