* Swiss franc plumbs 2-week lows vs dollar, euro

* Speculation of euro-franc peg persists after newspaper report

* Franco-German summit this week in focus

* Aussie better bid as markets calmer after wild week

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Aug 15 The euro and dollar rose to their highest level in two weeks against the Swiss franc in Asia on Monday on caution the Swiss National Bank would act further to weaken the franc and as markets found a steadier footing.

Speculation the SNB will peg the Swiss franc to the euro gained ground after Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday the central bank was poised to set a target at a little over 1.10 francs per euro.

The euro, which plumbed a record low around 1.0075 francs last week, climbed to a high of 1.1294 francs in morning trade, up from 1.1079 late in New York on Friday.

The dollar reached a high around 0.7914 francs, a level not seen since Aug. 1, up from 0.7771 late in New York on Friday.

But Barclays Capital analysts warned expectations of a peg seemed overdone, believing the franc would rally once again this week if markets started to change their view on its probability.

"We remain CHF bears in the medium run - we agree with the SNB's view that it is "massively overvalued" - but, this week, we are not expecting the recent appreciation of EUR/CHF to hold," said Paul Robinson, strategist at Barclays Capital.

Market confidence took a heavy blow last week following Standard & Poor's move to cut the United States' prized triple-A credit rating.

The historic downgrade also came at a time when fears the U.S. would fall back into recession mounted and worries about the euro zone sovereign debt problems spread to the region's banking sector.

This saw the safe-haven Swiss franc rocket to record highs against the dollar and euro, a move that threatened the Swiss economy and prompted the SNB to slash interest rates to near zero and pledge more action to weaken the currency.

Latest data from fund tracker EPFR Global also showed investors plowed a record $50 billion into money-market funds in the week ended Aug. 10 and pulled the most money out of stocks since the 2008 global financial crisis.

By the end of last week, there was some semblance of normality in markets with Wall Street ending higher in a tentative sign that the worst of the selling may be over.

"Markets were battered and bruised last week," said Robert Rennie, chief currency strategist at Westpac Bank in Sydney.

"If Europe is going to get its act together and coordinate policy, then now is the time to do it. Hopefully the Franco-German summit this week will give us a sense we're moving in the right direction and that would be a positive development."

The better risk sentiment helped the Australian dollar continue to recover from last week's eye-watering drop to a five-month low around $0.9927 . It was last at $1.0396.

As well, the euro was a touch firmer against the dollar at $1.4272 , but still in a well-worn range roughly between $1.4000 and $1.4500.

The euro could gain more ground amid signs Germany might be softening its stance against a euro zone bond.

Conservative newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported on Sunday the German government no longer rules out agreeing to the issuance of euro zone bonds as a measure of last resort to save the single currency.

Just Friday, the German finance minister rejected the idea, saying this would undermine the basis for the single currency by weakening fiscal discipline among member states. (Editing by Wayne Cole)