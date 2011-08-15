* Swiss franc plumbs 2-week lows vs dollar, euro
* Speculation of euro-franc peg persists after newspaper
report
* Franco-German summit this week in focus
* Aussie better bid as markets calmer after wild week
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Aug 15 The euro and dollar rose to their
highest level in two weeks against the Swiss franc in Asia on
Monday on caution the Swiss National Bank would act further to
weaken the franc and as markets found a steadier footing.
Speculation the SNB will peg the Swiss franc to the euro
gained ground after Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported on
Sunday the central bank was poised to set a target at a little
over 1.10 francs per euro.
The euro, which plumbed a record low around 1.0075 francs
last week, climbed to a high of 1.1294 francs in
morning trade, up from 1.1079 late in New York on Friday.
The dollar reached a high around 0.7914 francs, a level not
seen since Aug. 1, up from 0.7771 late in New York on Friday.
But Barclays Capital analysts warned expectations of a peg
seemed overdone, believing the franc would rally once again this
week if markets started to change their view on its probability.
"We remain CHF bears in the medium run - we agree with the
SNB's view that it is "massively overvalued" - but, this week,
we are not expecting the recent appreciation of EUR/CHF to
hold," said Paul Robinson, strategist at Barclays Capital.
Market confidence took a heavy blow last week following
Standard & Poor's move to cut the United States' prized triple-A
credit rating.
The historic downgrade also came at a time when fears the
U.S. would fall back into recession mounted and worries about
the euro zone sovereign debt problems spread to the region's
banking sector.
This saw the safe-haven Swiss franc rocket to record highs
against the dollar and euro, a move that threatened the Swiss
economy and prompted the SNB to slash interest rates to near
zero and pledge more action to weaken the currency.
Latest data from fund tracker EPFR Global also showed
investors plowed a record $50 billion into money-market funds in
the week ended Aug. 10 and pulled the most money out of stocks
since the 2008 global financial crisis.
By the end of last week, there was some semblance of
normality in markets with Wall Street ending higher in a
tentative sign that the worst of the selling may be over.
"Markets were battered and bruised last week," said Robert
Rennie, chief currency strategist at Westpac Bank in Sydney.
"If Europe is going to get its act together and coordinate
policy, then now is the time to do it. Hopefully the
Franco-German summit this week will give us a sense we're moving
in the right direction and that would be a positive
development."
The better risk sentiment helped the Australian dollar
continue to recover from last week's eye-watering drop
to a five-month low around $0.9927 . It was last at
$1.0396.
As well, the euro was a touch firmer against the dollar at
$1.4272 , but still in a well-worn range roughly between
$1.4000 and $1.4500.
The euro could gain more ground amid signs Germany might be
softening its stance against a euro zone bond.
Conservative newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported on Sunday
the German government no longer rules out agreeing to the
issuance of euro zone bonds as a measure of last resort to save
the single currency.
Just Friday, the German finance minister rejected the idea,
saying this would undermine the basis for the single currency by
weakening fiscal discipline among member states.
