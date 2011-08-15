* Swiss franc plumbs 2-week lows vs dollar, euro
* Speculation of euro-franc peg persists after newspaper
report
* Franco-German summit this week in focus
* Dollar/yen gains some footing on strong U.S. retail sales
By Ian Chua and Chikafumi Hodo
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Aug 15 The Swiss franc
plunged to two-week lows against the euro and the
dollar in Asia on Monday on caution the Swiss National Bank
would act further to weaken the franc and as markets found a
steadier footing.
Speculation the SNB will peg the Swiss franc to the euro
gained ground after Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported on
Sunday the central bank was poised to set a target at a little
over 1.10 francs per euro.
But dealers said expectations of a currency peg appeared to
be overdone, and said the franc would likely rally again this
week if markets start to believe such a move may not be
possible.
"The franc is being sold broadly on speculation over the
possible SNB move. But I feel it will be difficult to sell
further before learning details from the SNB," said Daisuke
Karakama, market economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank in Tokyo.
"But the question is whether the SNB could actually stop the
strengthening of its currency. The franc still looks to be the
currency with the smallest risks, so as long as the current debt
problems in Europe persist, the franc will remain the
strongest," Karakama said.
The euro soared as high as 1.1325 Swiss francs, and was last
up 2.1 percent at 1.1302 francs compared with late
U.S. levels on Friday. Last week, the euro hit a record low
around 1.0075 francs.
The dollar jumped 1.6 percent to 0.7905 francs . It
earlier reached a two-week high of 0.7916 in Asia.
Against the yen, the Swiss franc dropped 1 percent to 97.17
yen .
Market confidence took a heavy blow last week following
Standard & Poor's move to cut the United States' prized triple-A
credit rating.
The historic downgrade also came at a time when fears the
U.S. would fall back into recession mounted and worries about
the euro zone sovereign debt problems spread to the region's
banking sector.
This saw the safe-haven Swiss franc rocket to record highs
against the dollar and euro, a move that threatened the Swiss
economy and prompted the SNB to slash interest rates to near
zero and pledge more action to weaken the currency.
Latest data from fund tracker EPFR Global also showed
investors plowed a record $50 billion into money-market funds in
the week ended Aug. 10 and pulled the most money out of stocks
since the 2008 global financial crisis.
By the end of last week, there was some semblance of
normality in markets with Wall Street ending higher in a
tentative sign that the worst of the selling may be over, after
stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data.
U.S. RETAIL DATA SUPPORTS DOLLAR
The dollar regained some footing against the yen after
retail sales posted the biggest gains in four months in July.
[ID:ID:nN1E77B08W]
"The market is refraining from selling the dollar,
especially after the retail sales data, but we need to see
whether U.S. consumption data continues to show strong signals
beyond August," said Yunosuke Ikeda, a senior forex strategist
at Nomura Securities.
"I feel the overly pessimistic mood towards the U.S. economy
is receding for now. The dollar will be supported by wariness
over intervention, although the topside will be capped as more
exporters appear to be showing demand to sell even at below 78
yen," Ikeda said.
The dollar last exchanged hands at 76.84 , up 0.1
percent from late Friday's U.S. level. It briefly rose to a
session high of 77.10 yen.
The euro rose 0.3 percent against the dollar to $1.4297
.
"Markets were battered and bruised last week," said Robert
Rennie, chief currency strategist at Westpac Bank in Sydney.
"If Europe is going to get its act together and coordinate
policy, then now is the time to do it. Hopefully the
Franco-German summit this week will give us a sense we're moving
in the right direction and that would be a positive
development."
The euro could gain more ground amid signs Germany might be
softening its stance against a euro zone bond.
Conservative newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported on Sunday
the German government no longer rules out agreeing to the
issuance of euro zone bonds as a measure of last resort to save
the single currency.
Just Friday, the German finance minister rejected the idea,
saying this would undermine the basis for the single currency by
weakening fiscal discipline among member states.
Traders said the euro could come under renewed selling
pressure if France and Germany fail to come up with details
about euro zone bonds.
"The euro could fall towards $1.4000 if we see disappointing
results from the meeting. If that happens the market will shift
their focus back to Europe's debt problems and sell the euro
again," Nomura's Ikeda said.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing
by Chris Gallagher)