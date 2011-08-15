* Swiss franc hits 2-week lows vs dollar, euro

* Speculation of euro-franc peg persists after newspaper report

* Franco-German summit this week in focus

* Dollar/yen gains some footing on strong U.S. retail sales

TOKYO/SYDNEY, Aug 15 The Swiss franc plunged more than 2 percent to two-week lows against the euro and the dollar in Asia on Monday on caution the Swiss National Bank would act further to weaken the franc and as markets found a steadier footing.

Speculation the SNB will peg the Swiss franc to the euro gained ground after Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday the central bank was poised to set a target at a little over 1.10 francs per euro.

But dealers said expectations of a currency peg appeared to be overdone, and said the franc would likely rally again this week if markets start to believe such a move may not be possible.

"The franc is being sold broadly on speculation over the possible SNB move. But I feel it will be difficult to sell further before learning details from the SNB," said Daisuke Karakama, market economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank in Tokyo.

"But the question is whether the SNB could actually stop the strengthening of its currency. The franc still looks to be the currency with the smallest risks, so as long as the current debt problems in Europe persist, the franc will remain the strongest," Karakama said.

The euro soared as high as 1.1365 Swiss francs, and was last up 2.5 percent at 1.1358 francs compared with late U.S. levels on Friday. Last week, the euro hit a record low around 1.0075 francs.

The dollar jumped 2 percent to 0.7933 francs . It earlier reached a two-week high of 0.7946 in Asia.

Against the yen, the Swiss franc dropped 0.9 percent to 97.29 yen .

Market confidence took a heavy blow last week following Standard & Poor's move to cut the United States' prized triple-A credit rating.

The historic downgrade also came at a time when fears the U.S. would fall back into recession mounted and worries about the euro zone sovereign debt problems spread to the region's banking sector.

This saw the safe-haven Swiss franc rocket to record highs against the dollar and euro, a move that threatened the Swiss economy and prompted the SNB to slash interest rates to near zero and pledge more action to weaken the currency.

Latest data from fund tracker EPFR Global also showed investors plowed a record $50 billion into money-market funds in the week ended Aug. 10 and pulled the most money out of stocks since the 2008 global financial crisis.

By the end of last week, there was some semblance of normality in markets with Wall Street ending higher in a tentative sign that the worst of the selling may be over, after stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data.

U.S. RETAIL DATA SUPPORTS DOLLAR

The dollar regained some footing against the yen after retail sales posted the biggest gains in four months in July. [ID:ID:nN1E77B08W]

"The market is refraining from selling the dollar, especially after the retail sales data, but we need to see whether U.S. consumption data continues to show strong signals beyond August," said Yunosuke Ikeda, a senior forex strategist at Nomura Securities.

"I feel the overly pessimistic mood towards the U.S. economy is receding for now. The dollar will be supported by wariness over intervention, although the topside will be capped as more exporters appear to be showing demand to sell even at below 78 yen," Ikeda said.

The dollar last exchanged hands at 76.95 , up 0.3 percent from late Friday's U.S. level. It briefly rose to a session high of 77.10 yen.

The euro rose 0.4 percent against the dollar to $1.4303 .

"Markets were battered and bruised last week," said Robert Rennie, chief currency strategist at Westpac Bank in Sydney.

"If Europe is going to get its act together and coordinate policy, then now is the time to do it. Hopefully the Franco-German summit this week will give us a sense we're moving in the right direction and that would be a positive development."

The euro could gain more ground amid signs Germany might be softening its stance against a euro zone bond.

Conservative newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported on Sunday the German government no longer rules out agreeing to the issuance of euro zone bonds as a measure of last resort to save the single currency.

Just Friday, the German finance minister rejected the idea, saying this would undermine the basis for the single currency by weakening fiscal discipline among member states.

Traders said the euro could come under renewed selling pressure if France and Germany fail to come up with details about euro zone bonds.

"The euro could fall towards $1.4000 if we see disappointing results from the meeting. If that happens the market will shift their focus back to Europe's debt problems and sell the euro again," Nomura's Ikeda said. (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Chris Gallagher)