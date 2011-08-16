* Euro near trendline resistance around $1.4470/80

* Easing risk aversion seen supporting euro/dollar

* French-German meeting, common euro bond in focus

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, Aug 16 The euro was largely steady against the dollar on Tuesday, just below a three-week high and supported by hopes that a Franco-German summit will make progress toward the issuance of common euro-zone bonds to help quell the region's sovereign debt crisis.

The euro clung to the bulk of the gains it made the previous day, when it climbed 1.4 percent ahead of Tuesday's summit between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The euro faces a crucial test on charts at levels just under $1.45. Trendline resistance drawn off peaks hit in early June and late July comes in roughly around $1.4470 to $1.4480 and a breach of those levels may set the euro up for more gains.

"The market is taking a favourable view of the fact that Europe as a whole seems to be moving toward an easing of the crisis," said Tsutomu Soma, senior manager for Okasan Securities' foreign securities department in Tokyo.

The euro could get a further lift if the Franco-German summit later on Tuesday provides further signs of such efforts, Soma said.

With equity markets calmer after last week's turbulence, risk appetite appeared to be on the mend, helping support the euro and higher-yielding currencies such as the Australian dollar.

The euro dipped 0.1 percent to $1.4429 . It had risen to a high near $1.4477 on Monday, the highest in nearly three weeks.

To be sure, market players said the idea of issuing a common euro zone bond was unlikely to be a panacea for the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

"There still hasn't been debate about just how much issuance would be possible and just how much issuance the German public would be okay with," said Makoto Noji, senior bond and currency strategist for SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.

Given such issues, the euro could have a hard time breaking above $1.45, Noji said.

The single currency edged up 0.1 percent against the Swiss franc to 1.1340 , after having surged 2.2 percent the previous day.

The Swiss franc had slid against the dollar and the euro on Monday on speculation the Swiss National Bank may soon take further action to curb gains in the currency by setting an exchange-rate target.

Such speculation gained ground after Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday the central bank was poised to set a target at a little over 1.10 francs per euro.

The dollar edged up 0.2 percent against the Swiss franc to 0.7857 franc , well above a record low of 0.70676 hit last week on trading platform EBS.

The heightened speculation that the Swiss National Bank could set a target level for the Swiss franc versus the euro comes after the SNB surprised markets earlier in August by cutting its interest rate target down close to zero.

The efforts by Swiss authorities to stem the Swiss franc's rise and speculation about the potential for more action, have stirred talk that the yen may end up becoming the safe haven currency of choice, if market tensions flare up again.

The dollar dipped 0.1 percent against the yen to 76.80 yen , having dropped back to levels seen before Japan's record yen-selling intervention on Aug. 4, and hovering near a record low of 76.25 yen hit in March. (Additional reporting by Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar in Sydney; Editing by Kevin Plumberg)