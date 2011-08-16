* Euro/dollar hovers near 3-wk high hit previous day
* Trendline resistance for euro around $1.4470/80
* French-German summit in focus
* Meeting starts at 1400 GMT, news conference at 1600 GMT
* Officials say joint eurobonds not on agenda
(Adds more comments, updates levels)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Aug 16 The euro was largely steady
against the dollar on Tuesday, just below a three-week high,
with focus on whether a Franco-German summit will come up
with further measures to help quell the euro zone's sovereign
debt crisis.
The euro clung to much of the gains it made the
previous day, when it rose 1.4 percent, cheered by news the
European Central Bank spent a record 22 billion euros on
government debt last week, and signs of stabilisation in equity
markets .
The euro faces a crucial test on charts at levels
just under $1.45. Trendline resistance drawn off peaks hit in
early June and late July comes in roughly around $1.4470 to
$1.4480 and a breach of those levels may set the euro up for
more gains.
The next key event for the euro is Tuesday's summit
between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel. The two leaders will meet in Paris from
1400 GMT and a joint news conference is due at 1600 GMT.
A focal point is whether there will be any signs of
progress toward the issuance of joint eurobonds, although
officials in Paris and Berlin have said Tuesday's talks would
not address that possibility.
"The market is taking a favourable view of the
fact that Europe as a whole seems to be moving toward an easing
of the crisis," said Tsutomu Soma, senior manager for Okasan
Securities' foreign securities department in Tokyo.
The euro could get a further lift if the Franco-German
summit later on Tuesday provides further signs of such efforts,
Soma said.
With equity markets calmer after last week's turbulence,
risk appetite appeared to be on the mend, helping support the
euro and higher-yielding currencies such as the Australian
dollar.
The euro dipped 0.1 percent to $1.4428 . It had
risen to a high near $1.4477 on Monday, the highest in nearly
three weeks.
To be sure, there were doubts as to whether any major
initiatives would be announced at Tuesday's summit.
"I think the whole eurobond issue is something that,
even if it is being discussed, is going to take time. I think
it's pretty unlikely to be announced at this meeting," said
Adarsh Sinha, Asia-Pacific G10 FX strategist at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong.
Before such a plan can be implemented, various issues
will need to be sorted out, said Makoto Noji, senior bond and
currency strategist for SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.
"There still hasn't been debate about just how much issuance
would be possible and just how much issuance the German public
would be okay with," he said.
Given such issues, the euro could have a hard time breaking
above $1.45, Noji said.
SWISS FRANC
The single currency held steady against the Swiss franc
at 1.1326 , after having surged 2.2 percent the
previous day.
The Swiss franc had slid against the dollar and the euro on
Monday on speculation the Swiss National Bank may soon take
further action to curb gains in the currency by setting an
exchange-rate target.
Such speculation gained ground after Swiss newspaper
SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday the central bank was poised
to set a target at a little over 1.10 francs per euro.
The dollar edged up 0.1 percent against the Swiss franc
to 0.7848 franc , well above a record low of 0.70676
hit last week on trading platform EBS.
The heightened speculation that the Swiss National
Bank could set a target level for the Swiss franc versus the
euro comes after the SNB surprised markets earlier in August by
cutting its interest rate target down close to zero.
The efforts by Swiss authorities to stem the Swiss franc's
rise and speculation about the potential for more action, have
stirred talk that the yen may end up becoming the safe haven
currency of choice, if market tensions flare up again.
The dollar held steady against the yen at 76.85 yen
, having dropped back to levels seen before Japan's
record yen-selling intervention on Aug. 4, and hovering near a
record low of 76.25 yen hit in March.
(Additional reporting by Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar in
Sydney and Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo; Editing by Ramya
Venugopal)