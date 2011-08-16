* Euro/dollar hovers near 3-wk high hit previous day

* Trendline resistance for euro around $1.4470/80

* French-German summit in focus

* Meeting starts at 1400 GMT, news conference at 1600 GMT

* Officials say joint eurobonds not on agenda (Adds more comments, updates levels)

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, Aug 16 The euro was largely steady against the dollar on Tuesday, just below a three-week high, with focus on whether a Franco-German summit will come up with further measures to help quell the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

The euro clung to much of the gains it made the previous day, when it rose 1.4 percent, cheered by news the European Central Bank spent a record 22 billion euros on government debt last week, and signs of stabilisation in equity markets .

The euro faces a crucial test on charts at levels just under $1.45. Trendline resistance drawn off peaks hit in early June and late July comes in roughly around $1.4470 to $1.4480 and a breach of those levels may set the euro up for more gains.

The next key event for the euro is Tuesday's summit between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The two leaders will meet in Paris from 1400 GMT and a joint news conference is due at 1600 GMT.

A focal point is whether there will be any signs of progress toward the issuance of joint eurobonds, although officials in Paris and Berlin have said Tuesday's talks would not address that possibility.

"The market is taking a favourable view of the fact that Europe as a whole seems to be moving toward an easing of the crisis," said Tsutomu Soma, senior manager for Okasan Securities' foreign securities department in Tokyo.

The euro could get a further lift if the Franco-German summit later on Tuesday provides further signs of such efforts, Soma said.

With equity markets calmer after last week's turbulence, risk appetite appeared to be on the mend, helping support the euro and higher-yielding currencies such as the Australian dollar.

The euro dipped 0.1 percent to $1.4428 . It had risen to a high near $1.4477 on Monday, the highest in nearly three weeks.

To be sure, there were doubts as to whether any major initiatives would be announced at Tuesday's summit.

"I think the whole eurobond issue is something that, even if it is being discussed, is going to take time. I think it's pretty unlikely to be announced at this meeting," said Adarsh Sinha, Asia-Pacific G10 FX strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong.

Before such a plan can be implemented, various issues will need to be sorted out, said Makoto Noji, senior bond and currency strategist for SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.

"There still hasn't been debate about just how much issuance would be possible and just how much issuance the German public would be okay with," he said.

Given such issues, the euro could have a hard time breaking above $1.45, Noji said.

SWISS FRANC

The single currency held steady against the Swiss franc at 1.1326 , after having surged 2.2 percent the previous day.

The Swiss franc had slid against the dollar and the euro on Monday on speculation the Swiss National Bank may soon take further action to curb gains in the currency by setting an exchange-rate target.

Such speculation gained ground after Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday the central bank was poised to set a target at a little over 1.10 francs per euro.

The dollar edged up 0.1 percent against the Swiss franc to 0.7848 franc , well above a record low of 0.70676 hit last week on trading platform EBS.

The heightened speculation that the Swiss National Bank could set a target level for the Swiss franc versus the euro comes after the SNB surprised markets earlier in August by cutting its interest rate target down close to zero.

The efforts by Swiss authorities to stem the Swiss franc's rise and speculation about the potential for more action, have stirred talk that the yen may end up becoming the safe haven currency of choice, if market tensions flare up again.

The dollar held steady against the yen at 76.85 yen , having dropped back to levels seen before Japan's record yen-selling intervention on Aug. 4, and hovering near a record low of 76.25 yen hit in March. (Additional reporting by Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar in Sydney and Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)