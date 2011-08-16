* Euro/dollar pulls back from previous day's 3-wk high
* Trendline resistance for euro around $1.4470/80
* Franco-German summit starts 1400 GMT, news conference 1600
GMT
* Officials say joint eurobonds not on agenda
* Talk of euro stop-loss offers at $1.4400 and below
By Masayuki Kitano and Antoni Slodkowski
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Aug 16 The euro dipped against
the dollar on Tuesday, having eased off the previous day's
three-week high, with the focus on whether a Franco-German
summit will lay the groundwork for further measures to help
quell the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
The euro clung to much of the gains it made on Monday ,
when it rose roughly 1.3 percent, cheered by news the
European Central Bank spent a record 22 billion euros on
government debt last week, and signs of stabilisation in equity
markets.
The single currency faces a crucial test on charts
at levels just under $1.45. Trendline resistance drawn off peaks
hit in early June and late July comes in roughly around $1.4470
to $1.4480.
A breach of those levels may set the euro up for more gains,
but a failure to break above the resistance could bode ill for
the single currency.
The next key event for the euro is Tuesday's summit between
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela
Merkel. The two leaders will meet in Paris from 1400 GMT and a
joint news conference is expected at 1600 GMT.
A focal point is whether there will be any signs of progress
toward the issuance of joint eurobonds, although officials in
Paris and Berlin have said Tuesday's talks would not address
that possibility.
Market players said the euro could draw support if Sarkozy
and Merkel hint at the possibility of eurobond issuance. Still,
even such a plan may not be a panacea for the euro zone's
sovereign debt woes.
"Some further clarification on the eurobond issue would
undoubtedly be positive for the euro, but that's still about the
safety net, and not the fundamental reasons behind the debt
crisis," said Teppei Ino, a currency analyst at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.
The euro dipped 0.2 percent to $1.4418 . It had risen
to a high near $1.4477 on Monday, its highest in nearly three
weeks.
Traders cited stop-loss euro sell orders at $1.4400. There
was also talk of more stop-loss offers below that level. On the
upside, stop-loss euro bids were said to be lurking near $1.4500
and $1.4550.
Market players were sceptical that any major
initiatives would be announced at Tuesday's summit.
"I think the whole eurobond issue is something that, even if
it is being discussed, is going to take time. I think it's
pretty unlikely to be announced at this meeting," said Adarsh
Sinha, Asia-Pacific G10 FX strategist at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch in Hong Kong.
The summit may focus on fleshing out some details regarding
"economic governance", said Rob Ryan, FX strategist at BNP
Paribas in Singapore.
"If Germany is going to eventually end up supporting a
eurobond it will have to be in conjunction with a very strong
framework to ensure effective control of other countries' fiscal
spending so that its commitment does not become open-ended,"
Ryan said.
SWISS FRANC
The euro dipped 0.4 percent against the Swiss franc to
1.1280 , giving back some of the gains it made on
Monday, when it surged roughly 2.3 percent.
The Swiss franc had slid against the dollar and the euro on
Monday on speculation the Swiss National Bank may soon take
further action to curb gains in the currency by setting an
exchange-rate target.
Such speculation gained ground after Swiss newspaper
SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday the central bank was poised
to set a target at a little over 1.10 francs per euro.
The dollar fell 0.3 percent against the Swiss
franc to 0.7822 franc , but remained well above a record
low of 0.70676 hit last week on trading platform EBS.
The heightened speculation that the Swiss National
Bank could set a target level for the Swiss franc versus the
euro comes after the SNB surprised markets earlier in August by
cutting its interest rate target down close to zero.
The efforts by Swiss authorities to stem the Swiss franc's
rise and speculation about the potential for more action have
stirred talk that the yen may end up becoming the safe haven
currency of choice, if market tensions flare up again.
The dollar held steady against the yen at 76.88 yen ,
having dropped back to levels seen before Japan's record
yen-selling intervention on Aug. 4, and hovering near a record
low of 76.25 yen hit in March.
