By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Aug 17 The euro struggled to make any headway in Asia on Wednesday, having suffered a minor setback on a lack of progress in talk of a common bond, while the Swiss franc stayed under pressure on expectations of imminent action to curb its strength.

Speculation has swirled the Swiss National Bank, which is in talks with the Swiss government, could set a floor for the euro-Swiss franc exchange rate in the near future, although much uncertainty remains.

"The expectation is that they would do something about the Swiss franc. That is potentially going to be big news for markets," said Joseph Capurso, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank in Sydney.

The euro scaled a two-week peak near 1.1484 francs and last stood at 1.1434, while the dollar traded at 0.7952 francs , not far off a two-week high around 0.7997 set on Monday.

BNP Paribas analysts said they were sceptical of a euro-franc peg. "We think the threat (and potential implementation) of capital controls to reverse some of the recent real money flows/deter fresh inflows is a more likely scenario," they wrote in a note.

Meanwhile, the euro traded at $1.4384 , having retreated from Tuesday's session high around $1.4470 after leaders of France and Germany insisted that measures such as a larger euro zone rescue fund or common bond issue can wait.

Yet, many experts believe the only way to ensure affordable financing for the bloc's most financially distressed countries would be for the euro area to issue joint euro bonds.

"It was all talk and no action. But the market didn't take it that seriously, it didn't really push up or selloff the euro," Commonwealth Bank's Capurso added.

The single currency's resilience surprised some, particularly in the face of data showing growth in the euro zone's biggest economy had virtually screeched to a halt in the second quarter.

The relative calm in the currency market was also reflected in other asset markets as some semblance of normality returned after last week's extremely wild swings.

Worries about a U.S. recession, the euro zone's handling of its sovereign debt problems and Standard & Poor's downgrade of the United States triple-A credit rating created a crisis of confidence that swept through global financial markets.

That saw investors took cover in safe-havens including the Swiss franc, prompting Swiss authorities to vow to take drastic action to curb the currency's strength.

All these factors left dollar/yen oscillating around 76.80 yen for a fifth day, but in an ever narrowing daily trading band. Investors are still wary after Japan intervened to weaken the yen early in August.

The recovery in commodity currencies, which were pummelled last week, also stalled in the relative market lull. The Australian dollar last stood at $1.0469, having twice failed to break convincingly above $1.0500.

But it was still well off a five-month trough below parity versus the greenback last week. (Editing by Wayne Cole)