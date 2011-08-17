* Euro falls after failing to break resistance
* Franco-German talks fails to push common bond forward
* Weak German GDP also hurts euro
* Swiss franc pressured on speculation of SNB action
* Swiss govt meeting to discuss strong franc Wednesday
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Aug 17 The euro sank under the top of its
daily Ichimoku cloud on Wednesday, hurt by lack of progress in
talks over a common euro zone bond and weaker-than-expected
German GDP, while the Swiss franc stayed under pressure on
expectations of imminent action to curb its strength.
The European currency fell 0.2 percent after it failed to
test a major resistance area at 1.4470-80, but support was found
above its Tuesday's intraday low around $1.4355 and its 100-day
moving average.
"It's hard to sell the euro further, because the dollar
itself is in a pretty dire state, especially after the EU took
some significant long-term steps even if they were disappointing
in the short-term," said Minori Uchida, a senior analyst at Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
France and Germany unveiled far-reaching plans on Tuesday
for closer euro zone integration and said joint euro bonds may
be a longer-term option, leaving the euro vulnerable to more
attacks from traders.
Many experts believe the only way to ensure affordable
financing for the bloc's most financially distressed countries
would be for the euro area to issue joint euro
bonds.
But the single currency's resilience surprised some,
particularly in the face of data showing growth in the euro
zone's biggest economy had virtually screeched to a halt in the
second quarter.
The euro last traded down 0.2 percent at $1.4376.
PEG TALK
Switzerland's government is meeting later on Wednesday to
discuss the franc and some have speculated new measures could
come immediately, but others think the nation's central bank may
not cave in to pressure to start selling francs for euros just
yet.
"The expectation is that they would do something about the
Swiss franc. That is potentially going to be big news for
markets," said Joseph Capurso, currency strategist at
Commonwealth Bank in Sydney.
The euro fell 0.5 percent to 1.14058 francs after
scaling a two-week peak near 1.1484, while the dollar traded at
0.7928 francs , not far off a two-week high around 0.7997
set on Monday and way off the record low hit last week at
0.7067.
BNP Paribas analysts said they were sceptical of a
euro-franc peg. "We think the threat (and potential
implementation) of capital controls to reverse some of the
recent real money flows/deter fresh inflows is a more likely
scenario," they wrote in a note.
Tokyo traders, however, were nervously awaiting the SNB's
decision, saying that lack of action can promt renewed buying in
the franc and the yen, which is close to its all-time high af
76.25 yen versus the greenback.
They added the dollar may be further pressured as exporters
look for opportunities to sell more actively and see limited
likelihood of a dollar recovery given the lack of yen-selling
intervention by the Bank of Japan over the past two weeks.
All these factors nudged the yen 0.2 percent higher to
trade at 76.67 yen.
The relative calm in the currency market was also reflected
in other asset markets as some semblance of normality returned
after last week's extremely wild swings.
Worries about a U.S. recession, the euro zone's handling of
its sovereign debt problems and Standard & Poor's downgrade of
the United States triple-A credit rating created a crisis of
confidence that swept through global financial markets.
That saw investors took cover in safe-haven assets including
the Swiss franc, prompting Swiss authorities to vow to take
drastic action to curb the currency's strength.
The recovery in commodity currencies, which were pummelled
last week, also stalled. The Australian dollar last
stood almost unchanged at $1.0454, having twice failed to break
convincingly above $1.0500.
But it was still well off a five-month trough below parity
versus the greenback last week.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Chikafumi Hodo
in Tokyo and Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)