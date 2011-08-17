* Euro wobbles after failing to break resistance
* Franco-German talks fail to push common bond forward
* Weak German GDP also hurts euro
* Swiss govt meeting to discuss strong franc Wednesday
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Aug 17 The euro wobbled around the top of
its daily Ichimoku cloud on Wednesday, hurt by a lack of
progress in talks over a common euro zone bond and
weaker-than-expected German GDP, while the Swiss franc stayed
under pressure on expectations of imminent action to curb its
strength.
The euro at one point fell 0.3 percent, having failed to
test major resistance at 1.4470-80, but after it bounced off its
Tuesday intraday low around $1.4355 and 100-day moving average
it found support as most Asian bourses eked out modest gains.
"It's hard to sell the euro further, because the dollar
itself is in a pretty dire state, especially after the EU took
some significant long-term steps even if they were disappointing
in the short-term," said Minori Uchida, a senior analyst at Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
France and Germany unveiled far-reaching plans on Tuesday
for closer euro zone integration, including deficit limits and
biannual summits and said that joint euro zone bonds may be a
longer-term option.
Many experts believe the only way to ensure affordable
financing for the bloc's most financially distressed countries
would be for the euro area to issue joint bonds.
"While not many people expected a detailed euro bond plan,
it doesn't change the fact that there still is no long-term,
convincing plan to deal with the zone's debt, so its currency
remains vulnerable," Uchida said.
That is why the single currency's resilience surprised some,
particularly in the face of data showing growth in the euro
zone's biggest economy had virtually screeched to a halt in the
second quarter.
The euro last traded almost unchanged from late New
York levels at $1.4404.
Support for the euro -- expected by some traders to edge
lower in European trade -- lies in the $1.4330 area. A 38.2
percent retracement of the euro's rally from last week's low to
this week's high comes in right near $1.4335. Just below that,
the 55-day moving average is near $1.4330.
PEG TALK
Switzerland's government is meeting later on Wednesday to
discuss the franc and some have speculated new measures could
come immediately, but others think the nation's central bank may
not cave in to pressure to start selling francs for euros just
yet.
"The expectation is that they would do something about the
Swiss franc. That is potentially going to be big news for
markets," said Joseph Capurso, currency strategist at
Commonwealth Bank in Sydney.
The euro fell 0.2 percent to 1.1440 francs
after scaling a two-week peak near 1.1484, while the dollar
traded down 0.3 percent at 0.7940 francs , not far off
a two-week high around 0.7997 set on Monday and way off its
record low hit last week at 0.7067.
BNP Paribas analysts said they were sceptical of a
euro-franc peg. "We think the threat (and potential
implementation) of capital controls to reverse some of the
recent real money flows/deter fresh inflows is a more likely
scenario," they wrote in a note.
Tokyo traders, however, were nervously awaiting a decision
from the Swiss National Bank, saying that a lack of action could
prompt renewed buying in the franc and the yen, which is close
to its all-time high a 76.25 yen versus the greenback.
They added the dollar may be further pressured as exporters
look for opportunities to sell more actively and see limited
likelihood of a dollar recovery given the lack of yen-selling
intervention by the Bank of Japan over the past two weeks.
All these factors nudged the yen 0.2 percent higher to 76.67
yen to the dollar.
The relative calm in the currency market was also reflected
in other asset markets as some semblance of normality returned
following last week's extremely wild swings.
Worries about a U.S. recession, the euro zone's handling of
its sovereign debt problems and Standard & Poor's downgrade of
the United States triple-A credit rating created a crisis of
confidence that swept through global financial markets.
That saw investors take cover in safe-haven assets including
the Swiss franc, prompting Swiss authorities to vow to take
drastic action to curb the currency's strength.
The recovery in commodity currencies, which were pummelled
last week, was somewhat lukewarm, but picked up speed in the
afternoon as equities and the crude oil posted gains, putting
more pressure on the dollar, which shed 0.1 percent against a
basket of six major currencies .
The Australian dollar was last up 0.3 percent at
$1.0492 and was facing major resistance at $1.0500.
But it was still well off a five-month trough below parity
versus the greenback last week.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Chikafumi Hodo
in Tokyo and Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Joseph
Radford)